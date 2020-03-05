Katy Perry Reveals If Her Pregnancy Was Planned After Confirming The Exciting News 

Katy Perry’s pregnancy was shocking to say the least, but it’s the news we all wanted! But, was her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom planned? The singer weighed in on the big question in a new interview!

Katy Perry‘s first pregnancy was planned! The singer, 35, revealed in a new interview that both she and fiance Orlando Bloom were ready for this next phase in their lives after three years together. This will be the first child for the couple, and the second for Orlando, 43, who shares son Flynn, 9, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“Well, it wasn’t an accident,” Katy said when she called into SiriusXM Hits 1 on March 5 to discuss her new single “Never Worn White.” She explained, “It was like you know, I’m so grateful everything I have been able to do an achieve, and all the goals I’ve been able to check off my list, and dreams, and the life I’ve lived thus far.”

Katy went on to reveal how she created a more healthy balance in her life to welcome this next chapter. “I just think I’ve been trying to create this space in my own life where I’m not running too ragged and creating space for something new to happen like this. I think we were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this,” she said, adding, “That’s kind of how it happens, you know.”

Katy first revealed her pregnancy in the music video for her new hit, “Never Wore White,” which dropped on March 4. At the end of the video, she can be seen cradling her baby bump in a cream colored dress. She later verbally confirmed the exciting news in an Instagram Live video, when she said that she’ll be “giving birth this summer, literally.”

The American Idol judge even joked in a tweet that she was so happy to not have to hide her belly in public any longer.

“OMG so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” Katy wrote on Twitter, March 5, shortly after sharing the news. She added, “Or carry around a big purse lol.”

The pregnancy news comes just over a year after Katy got engaged to Orlando on Valentine’s Day in 2019. Congratulations to the happy couple!