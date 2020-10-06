Brielle Biermann opened up on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ about not being ‘happy’ with how she looked and asking herself ‘what is the problem’ throughout her journey with lip fillers and feeling comfortable in her skin!

Brielle Biermann got real about her ongoing journey of self-love and embracing her stunning looks! The gorgeous Don’t Be Tardy starlet, 23, joined her mom, Kim Zolciak, during the October 6 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, where the eponymous host asked Brielle why she chose to make her lips appear “lesser” than before. “I think I really just got to a point where I was like, ‘Ok, I’m not really happy with how I look and what is the problem?'” Brielle recalled when chatting with Wendy Williams.

“So, I just was, like, ‘it’s a new year.’ I dyed my hair darker, let’s do something different, let’s switch it up,” she said. Upon removing the fillers from her lips, Brielle confessed that she “actually really liked how they looked completely gone,” however, there were some people who told the young woman they wanted to see her with just “a little bit [of filler], because you do look a little crazy.” After some decision-making, Brielle chose to go back to her beautician.

“I put a little bit in and I’m really happy with how they look,” she shared. But Brielle did share that she was a bit “embarrassed” by how she initially appeared, when she had a ton of filler in her lips. “Looking back at the photos, I’m like, kind of embarrassed a little bit, because, just at one point, one point it really did get to be…too much.”

Since the beginning of 2020, Brielle chronicled her journey on social media to being her best, most authentic self, and a lot of that included updates on her lips. At the start of 2020, Brielle shared a beautiful snap of herself pouting her lips, sans intense fillers. Fans absolutely loved the look, but for Brielle, she was still searching for that happy medium.

Fast forward to today, and Brielle looks incredibly comfortable in her own skin! The stunner, who regularly shares beautiful photos of herself on the ‘Gram, truly seems happy with how she looks, and has completely embraced the journey it took to get there. We cannot wait to see more of Brielle in the very near future as Don’t Be Tardy returns to Bravo tonight at 10 pm on Bravo!