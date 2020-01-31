Brielle Biermann, 22, Shows Off Straight Brown Hair & Small Lips In New Pic: ‘I’m Completely Different’

A total 180! Brielle Biermann proudly showed off her new look to her fans and followers in a new post on Instagram, where she flaunted her smaller lips and brunette ‘do!

Brielle Biermann is a whole new woman. The gorgeous Don’t Be Tardy star, 22, took to Instagram on Jan. 30 to brandish her entirely new look for her fans. Brielle sported stunning, long brunette hair along with her smaller lips, which she has been documenting for some time! The selfie also featured Brielle’s natural beauty, as she wore minimal makeup for the snap. “Brunette Brielle is completely different than Blonde Brielle,” the starlet captioned the snap. And it’s true, fans are getting to see a whole new Brielle since she began putting more intention on embracing her natural beauty!

So far, 2020 has been all about Brielle being her most authentic self. And that means major changes to her beauty regiment. On Jan. 5, Brielle took to her Instagram once again to reveal the first snap of her post-dissolved lips after beginning the procedure of removing her fillers. The difference was truly quite noticeable. As opposed to the glossy lips Brielle usually sports, she opted for something soft and natural and her lips really looked amazing in their smaller size! Prior to the more refined snap, Brielle shared a post-op image of her lips, where she captioned the Jan. 4 pic, “Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brie again soon,” she captioned the pic, which showed her posing in a car. “2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days.”

Since then, Brielle has been showing her fans just how proud and confident she is with her look. On Jan. 24, the reality star shared an image of herself in a cute red top, with her makeup done to perfection. The red accent lighting hit Brielle to bring out her best features and she looked cool, calm, and collected! Clearly, Brielle is thriving in the new year and start of the new decade!

We have absolutely loved seeing Brielle adopt this brand new confidence and embracing her untouched, unfiltered look. She’s truly never looked better with her natural lips and new hairstyle and fans love it just as much! We cannot wait to see what Brielle posts next as she continues to document her journey.