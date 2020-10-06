‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Preview: Kim Zolciak Admits Her Relationship With Her Parents Is Still ‘Strained’

Kim Zolciak and the family meet with Kim’s aunt in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ preview. Kim reveals she won’t go to Ohio because she doesn’t want to see her mother.

The new season of Don’t Be Tardy premieres Oct. 6, and there’s plenty of drama to go around. In this EXCLUSIVE preview, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and the rest of the Biermanns have dinner with Kim’s aunt, Laurie, and do some much-needed catching up. Laurie asks Ariana Biermann about going to college. Ariana says she wants to go to college out in California. “I’m ready to get out, though,” Ariana tells Laurie.

Ariana mentions that Brielle is going to be going with her. “Now that Ariana is going to college next year I feel like I can make the move because I don’t want to go alone,” Brielle says. “I moved out, and I moved back home because I love my family so much.”

Laurie surprises Kim with some of her amazing jam. Kim starts talking about Laurie’s fudge and cookies, which makes Kim think of her mother. Laurie says Kim could always come to Ohio to visit. “I don’t want to see my mother,” Kim says.

Kim has been estranged from her parents for years. Back in 2019, she told Andy Cohen on WWHL that she doesn’t talk to her parents. Kim’s mom, Karen, got into a heated argument with Kroy at Kim and Kroy’s 2011 wedding. Kim’s parents also sued for grandparents’ rights to see Ariana and Brielle, but nothing ever came of it. Despite the tension with her parents, Kim isn’t holding her daughters back from a relationship with their grandparents.

“Brielle and Ariana know they can reach out to my parents at any point,” Kim says in the preview. “They had a relationship with them. I don’t stop my kids from any of that. The relationship that’s strained is between my parents and myself.” This preview will be featured in the 10:30 p.m. episode of Don’t Be Tardy on Bravo.