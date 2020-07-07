D.L. Hughley Shades Kanye West’s Support For President: You Can’t Be ‘Humane & A Black Trump Supporter’

D.L. Hughley called out Kanye West for backing Donald Trump, saying that he ‘can’t be a Black Trump supporter and be humane’ at the same time.

D.L. Hughley cannot fathom why Kanye West is such a diehard supporter of Donald Trump. The comedian said in a July 6 SiriusXM interview that supporting the president at all, who has made countless derogatory remarks about the Black community, is absolutely unacceptable. “I think you can be a black Republican and be a redeemable human being. You can’t be a black Trump supporter and be a redeemable human being. You can’t.”

If you missed @RealDLHughley on the #claycaneshow, listen to the clip below about Black Trump supporters. Hughley said, "Diamond and Silk, Kanye, Candace Owens – name me one that is even a slightly redeemable human being." Full interview on @SXMUrbanView on demand. #claynation pic.twitter.com/zooMinVZ6b — Clay 'Not Holding His Vote Hostage' Cane (@claycane) July 2, 2020

The Hughleys star specifically called out Kanye, who has made it no secret that he stands with President Trump. Kanye frequently wears a “Make America Great Again” hat, and even had a summit with Trump at the Oval Office in October 2018. During a previous meeting at the Trump Tower, Trump called Kanye a “great friend.” Despite this, Kanye announced on July 4 that he’d be running against Trump for president in the 2020 election.

“It’s impossible to be humane and a black Trump supporter,” D.L. said in his interview on The Clay Cane Show. “It’s impossible to do that based on all the things he does and continues to do. The things he says and how detrimental he’s been. I can’t think of one black Trump supporter that I find redeemable in the most basic way. Name me one that isn’t bat sh*t crazy… name me one. Like, Diamond and Silk or Kanye or Candace Owens — name me one that is even a slightly redeemable human being.”

Kanye has been roundly mocked since announcing that he’s running for president. Jamie Foxx called the rapper a “clown” and posted a photo of him hugging Trump while wearing his MAGA hat. Meghan McCain called him “unhinged and erratic,” while Paris Hilton jokingly launched an election campaign of her own.

Though Kanye plans to run on the ballot against him, he still supports Trump and his ideologies, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s really hard to say how serious Kanye is about running, because when Kanye gets an idea in his head he goes for it,” the source explained. “But realistically, it seems really difficult [to enter the race] with the election so close and Kanye knows that. He still supports Trump because he is very passionate about Trump’s stances.”