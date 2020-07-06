Jamie Foxx Calls Out Kanye West For Being A ‘Clown’ With Presidential Bid

Jamie Foxx may be a fan of Kanye West, the rapper — but, he’s not a fan of Kanye West, the (hopeful) next president. The actor threw shade at Ye, who tweeted on July 4, that he’s running for president in the 2020 election.

Jamie Foxx ain’t got time for the bullsh-t” — aka, Kanye West, who declared on July 4th that he’s running for president in the upcoming 2020 election. Jamie expressed his disdain for the latter in the comments section of a post by former NBA player, Stephen Jackson — a close friend of the late George Floyd. Stephen, who’s been at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement following Floyd’s death, called Kanye’s presidential bid “clown sh-t” on Instagram, alongside a photo of Kanye, 43, hugging President Donald Trump. In the picture, Kanye, who’s previously expressed his support for Trump, is wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat (seen below).

“Kanye Trump. Fool u once shame on them fool u twice and 2x fool,” Stephen captioned the post, using the hashtags, “#justiceforGeorgeFloyd” and #justiceforBreonnaTaylor.” The former San Antonio Spurs star noted that there are “so many others” who’ve died at the hand of police officers. Stephen continued, “#I’veHadEnough of the clown sh-t. Love for all who have love for all. Leader of The New School. Leading with Love. Demanding not asking.” — That’s when Jamie chimed in.

“Gottdamn right!!! Ain’t got time for the bullsh-t!!!,” the Just Mercy actor, 55, wrote in the comments.

Also included in Stephen’s post was a tweet by DJ Hed, which read: “No more voting celebrities who’ve never held public office… If you wouldn’t hire a plumber to work on the electrical wiring in your house why would you vote this way? America’s obsession fame / celebrity is the endgame.”

Kanye officially announced his plan to run for office on Saturday, July 4th. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States!” the father of four tweeted, using the hashtag, “#2020VISION.” His wife, Kim Kardashian re-shared the tweet, endorsing her husband for president.

Despite an influx of negative reactions, there were a few notable stars who shared their support for Ye’. Tesla founder Elon Musk replied to the rapper’s tweet, writing, “You have my full support.” Shark Tank star, entrepreneur and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban also tweeted his support for a 2020 Kanye bid.