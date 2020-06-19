Jamie Foxx Posts Shirtless Mirror Selfies Showing Off Buff Chest As He Transforms For Tyson Biopic

Jamie Foxx has ‘a ways to go,’ but after an intense ‘regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups,’ he is beginning to transform into boxing living legend Mike Tyson! See photos of his transformation!

Jamie Foxx is getting buff for a dream project he has been working on for years. The Oscar-winner, 52, started the process of transforming into boxing living legend Mike Tyson, 53, for the upcoming biopic Finding Mike. Jamie took to his Instagram on June 19 to share with his fans just how much his body has changed already as the film gets ready to head into pre-production.

In the image, Jamie showed off his muscular shoulders and arms, holding his phone camera up while sitting in front of a mirror. One image in the carousel post also showed the actor’s toned abdominal muscles; he truly looked like he had been putting in a lot of work at the gym. But for Jamie, this has been a passion project for some time, as he explained in the caption.

“The transformation begins…’FINDING MIKE,'” the actor began the caption to his post, introducing the title of the film. “It is no secret that I have been pursuing the [Mike Tyson] biopic for some time… people always ask me when is it going to happen?…things have finally lined up…A few months ago we started the journey,” he shared.

Jamie went on to explain that “the first but biggest task is to transform the body,” adding that “with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start…we have a ways to go but God willing…yesterday on my good friends [Mark Birnbaum’s] show. I shared these early pics of the process…like I said we have a ways to go…But I am prepared to get there!” He ended the caption by signing off with the hashtag “swipe left” and adding “Tyson” in all capital letters.

One day prior to posting the pictures on June 18, Jamie appeared on the Catching Up with Mark Birnbaum show and detailed a bit more of his rigorous workout schedule. “It’s changing the body. Top half,” he explained. But the lower half of his body will get a different type of enhancement. “I ain’t got no legs, I ain’t got no calf muscles so we’re gonna have to get some prosthetics for that,” he joked. Jamie is hoping to reach the weight of “225, 230 which will look like 250 on screen.”

As fans of the prolific actor know, this isn’t the first time he will be taking on a real-life person. Jamie won his first, and thus far only, Oscar for playing legendary singer Ray Charles in the 2004 biopic Ray. Perhaps his turn as Mike Tyson could yield the same result! When he isn’t in the gym, Jamie has been dedicating his time to the Black Lives Matter movement, and getting his children involved, as well. Clearly, the actor is balancing quite a lot right now, but he is doing it all with professionalism and poise.