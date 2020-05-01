Mike Tyson’s still got it! The former heavyweight champion tweeted an intense new boxing video showing off his skills and speed.

Mike Tyson, 53, isn’t showing any signs of slowing down! The retired boxer posted a terrifying new video of him throwing a swift series of punches while working out on Friday, May 1. “I’m a Bad Boy for Life,” he captioned the five second video, posted to his official Twitter account. “Watch #BadBoysforLife now on DVD Blueray @realmartymar #willsmith #stillthebaddestmanontheplanet,” he added, plugging Will Smith and Martin Lawrence‘s latest Bad Boys sequel, which is now available to stream. The 5 ft. 10 boxer was clad in an orange t-shirt as he threw the punches at a trainer in what appeared to be a home garage

Although Mike hasn’t participated in a pro boxing matching match since 2005, his punches looked absolutely lethal! His bulging muscles were on full display on the video, and the retired athlete definitely looks like he’s been working on his fitness, despite telling Joe Rogan otherwise in a Jan. 2019 interview. “Nah, man — I keep away from [working out]…it reactivates my ego,” he said. “I do my treadmill work and stuff…I don’t [hit the bag] anymore,” he said, also admitting he finds it “hard” to watch younger boxers fight now.

Over his storied 20-year career, Mike became one of the most successful boxers of all-time and reigned as the undisputed world heavyweight champion, holding a 50-6-2 record. He was also the youngest heavy weight championship of all time when he earned the title at just 20-years-old in 1986. Although he’s been out of the game for 15 years, the New York native revealed just last month that he’s playing with the idea of stepping into the ring again — but for a charitable cause.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four round exhibitions for some charities and stuff,” Mike said on T.I’.s expediTIously podcast in an interview published April 20. “Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected [people],” he also said. If Mike did participate in a celebrity boxing match of some kind, there’s no doubt he would walk away with the winning title.

“Being that [successful] person, that guy — it sent me to the psych ward a couple times,” Mike also said in his 2019 interview to Joe Rogan, reflecting on his massive success. ‘It sent me to the prison…that guy is a trip,” Mike also told Joe, referring to himself in the third person.