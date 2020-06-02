Jamie Foxx used his voice and his platform to offer some semblance of hope and solidarity with his fellow protestors in San Francisco on June 1. The actor took to the podium during a rally and belted gorgeous, unifying lyrics.

Actor Jamie Foxx lent his voice to a rally at San Francisco’s city hall on June 1, singing with his fellow protestors during the ‘kneel-in’ demonstration. The Ray Oscar-winner, 52, took to the podium during the protest and sang the verse from Isaiah 54:17. “No weapons formed against me, shall prosper, it won’t work. No weapons formed against me shall prosper.”

Jamie Foxx speaking (and singing) at rally in SF. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/MjgmRVDuc7 — Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) June 1, 2020

Jamie’s appearance at San Francisco’s city hall comes over one week after George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed by former Officer Derek Chauvin during an attempted arrest. On May 25, George lost his life due to asphyxiation as Derek used his knee to press George’s neck into the pavement in Minneapolis, MN. Four days later, on May 29, Derek was arrested and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

In the days following George’s death, many public figures, celebrities, and citizens alike have used their platforms to express their frustration and anger at the loss of George’s life and the lack of accountability from the justice system. Both Nicki Minaj and Lizzo shared their impassioned responses on Instagram, with Lizzo taking to her social media for an impromptu, emotional Instagram Live with her fans, and Nicki sharing an image of a chalk board with the names of Black lives lost at the hands of law enforcement.

A number of celebrities have also used their voice to ask for changed and a re-evaluation on the conversation around racism in America. Russell Wilson, Justin Bieber, and more stars noted that racial injustice is not, and never should have been, a problem ignored in America. Some celebs have also called out their non-Black friends, noting their silence during this increasingly fractured time.

Like Jamie, stars such as Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Cole Sprouse have joined protestors in California. For his part, Cole even used a May 31 Instagram post to put the focus the attention back on the Black Lives Matter movement. Across the country, protests and organized, peaceful demonstrations continue on. For those seeking more information on how to be a part of the solution, HollywoodLife is encouraging its readers to check out our list of compiled resources.