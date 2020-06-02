Video
Jamie Foxx Sings For Protesters At San Francisco Rally For George Floyd — Watch

A person walks past a graffito showing late George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. A series of demonstrations throughout the German capital, calling for ending of the social and economical restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events are organised by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more, several counter demonstrations by left leaning organisations were also taking place. Anti-restrictions protests and counter demos in Berlin, Germany - 30 May 2020
Jamie Foxx speaks to a large crowd during a "Kneel-In" to protest police racism on the steps of City Hall, in San Francisco America Protests , San Francisco, United States - 01 Jun 2020
Jamie Foxx speaks to a large crowd during a "kneel-in" to protest police racism on the steps of City Hall, in San Francisco America Protests , San Francisco, United States - 01 Jun 2020
West Hollywood, CA - Jeremy Meeks shows his support at the George Floyd protest. Pictured: Jeremy Meeks BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Jvshvisions / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.
Jamie Foxx used his voice and his platform to offer some semblance of hope and solidarity with his fellow protestors in San Francisco on June 1. The actor took to the podium during a rally and belted gorgeous, unifying lyrics.

Actor Jamie Foxx lent his voice to a rally at San Francisco’s city hall on June 1, singing with his fellow protestors during the ‘kneel-in’ demonstration. The Ray Oscar-winner, 52, took to the podium during the protest and sang the verse from Isaiah 54:17. “No weapons formed against me, shall prosper, it won’t work. No weapons formed against me shall prosper.”

Jamie’s appearance at San Francisco’s city hall comes over one week after George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed by former Officer Derek Chauvin during an attempted arrest. On May 25, George lost his life due to asphyxiation as Derek used his knee to press George’s neck into the pavement in Minneapolis, MN. Four days later, on May 29, Derek was arrested and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.

In the days following George’s death, many public figures, celebrities, and citizens alike have used their platforms to express their frustration and anger at the loss of George’s life and the lack of accountability from the justice system. Both Nicki Minaj and Lizzo shared their impassioned responses on Instagram, with Lizzo taking to her social media for an impromptu, emotional Instagram Live with her fans, and Nicki sharing an image of a chalk board with the names of Black lives lost at the hands of law enforcement.

Jamie Foxx speaks to protestors at San Francisco’s city hall on June 1 [Eric Risberg/AP/Shutterstock].
A number of celebrities have also used their voice to ask for changed and a re-evaluation on the conversation around racism in America. Russell WilsonJustin Bieber, and more stars noted that racial injustice is not, and never should have been, a problem ignored in America. Some celebs have also called out their non-Black friends, noting their silence during this increasingly fractured time.

Like Jamie, stars such as Ariana GrandeHalsey, and Cole Sprouse have joined protestors in California. For his part, Cole even used a May 31 Instagram post to put the focus the attention back on the Black Lives Matter movement. Across the country, protests and organized, peaceful demonstrations continue on. For those seeking more information on how to be a part of the solution, HollywoodLife is encouraging its readers to check out our list of compiled resources.