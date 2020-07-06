John Stamos Trolls Kanye West’s Presidential Run With Spoof: ‘Full House In The White House’

Move over Kanye West; another celeb has entered the 2020 race. John Stamos mocked Kanye’s election tweet by revealing that he and Bob Saget are “running” for president, too!

Kanye West isn’t the only celebrity with major political news, apparently. John Stamos wants in on the election action, too! The Fuller House star, 56, poked fun at the Kanye’s Twitter announcement that he’s running for president by announcing an election bid of his own. John posted a hilarious campaign poster (see it HERE) to Instagram on July 5 for the would-be Saget/Stamos 2020 ticket, and he had a fantastic slogan already: “Full House In The White House”.

He captioned the art, which mimics former President Barack Obama‘s famous blue and red 2008 campaign posters, “And if anything should happen to Saget…” implying that he’d become president if his co-star, Bob Saget, kicked the bucket. Bob, 64, was all for their fake presidential run. He commented on the post, “That gives me comfort John. Love you so much and so looking forward to our two terms!!”

He posted the flyer on his own Instagram page (see it HERE) as well, captioning it, BIG ANNOUNCEMENT!!! I slept on it, and decided… If Kanye can do it, @JohnStamos and I can do it!!! So get excited, ‘cause ‘FULL HOUSE IS COMING TO THE WHITE HOUSE!!’ #SAGETSTAMOS2020!!!” Bob’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, wrote that she’s ready to play double duty as their campaign manager and first lady. “I am thrilled to plan socially distant rallies for the Saget-Stamos Campaign,” Kelly commented.

So far, the co-stars haven’t gotten any celebrity support behind their campaign, so they have a little catching up to do when it comes to Kanye. The Yeezy designer, 43, announced his 2020 run on Twitter on July 4, writing, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” Kanye tweeted on July 4th. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.” So much for that planned 2024 bid.

After that, several celebrities rallied behind the rapper, including wife Kim Kardashian, of course. She simply quote tweeted her husband and added an American flag emoji, but that was enough to enrage voters. Kanye got a bump from his friend Elon Musk, as well, who tweeted, “You have my full support!” Shark Tank‘s Mark Cuban said he’d vote for Kanye over President Donald Trump — his former friend — but clarified that she’s still going for Joe Biden on November 3.