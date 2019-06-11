Porsha Williams Mommy-Shamed For Putting Pilar, 2 Mos., On Her Tummy For Pic: ‘Turn Her Over’

A post of Porsha William’s sleepy baby turned into a WedMD page, as fans preached about the dangers of letting Pilar Jhena snooze on her stomach. Some even dug into the risks of sudden infant death syndrome.

Porsha Williams, 37, faced a much different reaction than usual after sharing a new photo of her baby girl, Pilar Jhena McKinley. Instead of leaving the usual “Aww” comment, fans broke out their medical opinions after seeing the nearly three-month-old baby snooze on her stomach — even if she “loves tummy time,” as Porsha mentioned in the June 11 Instagram post. “Please lay baby on her back when she’s sleeping ….Its safer,” one such fan commented, while another wrote to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, “Turn that baby over on her back when she sleeps 🤦🏻‍♀️.” Other fans went more in-depth, as they feared that babies who sleep on their stomachs could be more at risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

“Just to clarify the situation….It’s safer for your baby to sleep on her back than on her front, as this reduces the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), also known as cot death. So you should always lay your baby down to sleep on her back. However, once your baby is about five months old, she may be learning to roll over,” one of Porsha’s followers commented, and another fan echoed that thought: “baby should never sleep on stomach. It increase sids in infants and yes babies do sleep better on stomach but they fall in deep sleep mode which they could die more easily . And some baby dont get sids laying on their stomach but there is alot of baby who have died.”

Others came to Porsha’s defense. “So many doctors in the comments. My babies slept on their bellies too and they are all just fine!” one such fan commented, and others also revealed that their babies are tummy sleepers. However, research from multiple countries has suggested that laying a baby on his or her back actually is safer. “Whatever the mechanism, evidence from numerous countries—including New Zealand, Sweden, and the United States—suggests that placing babies on their backs to sleep results in a substantial decline in the SIDS rate compared to placing babies on their stomachs to sleep,” according to Safe to Sleep, a public education campaign led by Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

Safe to Sleep reported that in all countries with public health campaigns to promote back sleeping for babies, “dramatic decreases in SIDS rates were observed.” Scientific research aside, Pilar is healthy — an update that Porsha was thrilled to deliver on the baby’s Instagram page! “13lbs 9oz / 24inches 💯 Healhy ,Loves tummy time & loves story time!” she captioned the post above.

Earlier today, Porsha also shared a sweet snapshot of Pilar dozing off on the Bravo star’s tummy. That time, fans held back their opinions on Pilar’s sleep position, as it was a precious mother-daughter moment!