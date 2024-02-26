‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Breaks Silence on Simon Guobadia Divorce in New Message

Porsha Williams has spoken out about her divorce from Simon Guobadia on her Instagram on Sunday, February 25. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, posted a very short message thanking fans for their support after her split from Simon, 59. It had been revealed that she filed for divorce from her husband on Thursday, February 22.

The post was very short with white text on a black background. “Thank you for your prayers and support,” Porsha wrote, along with a broken heart and prayer hands emojis. While it’s clear that she was grateful for her fans’ support, she didn’t divulge many more details.

In the comments, many fans also showed love and support for the RHOA star. One fan assured Porsha that she would be okay and come out stronger. “Now Porsha, if GOD hasn’t shown you a million times, he has you covered…this time it’s no different. Man does not define love, the Power of GOD does! Love Ya, you know that already…and we pray everyday…let’s continue,” they wrote. “Sending so much love to you Queen,” another person commented.

Porsha and Simon began dating in 2021, and they got engaged in May of that year. They got married in November 2022. She revealed that their engagement came very fast in an Instagram post announcing it. “Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love,” she wrote at the time. “I know it’s fast, but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

The entrepreneur was Porsha’s second husband. She had previously been married to Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013. She was also in a long-term relationship with Dennis McKinley from 2018 to 2020. She shares a child PJ with him, who was born in 2019.

Simon has still not spoken publicly about the split, but a source close to the pair told People that their divorce was an “ongoing matter.” As rumors have risen about Simon’s citizenship status, the insider explained that the split was “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past.”