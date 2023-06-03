Porsha Williams’ Husband: Meet Simon Guobadia & Learn More About Her Past Marriage

Porsha Williams gained fame on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’

The former model was married to NFL star quarterback Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013

She married her ‘RHOA’ costar’s ex husband in 2022

Porsha Williams was a fan favorite during her nine-season run on The Real Housewives of Atlanta when she decided to exit the franchise in 2021. Rumors swirled that she stepped away to avoid any drama on camera after she married Simon Guobadia, whom she had met while filming Season 13 of RHOA through his then-wife Falynn Pina, a guest on the show introduced to viewers as Porsha’s “friend.”

Porsha recently denied such was the case, however, telling People in March 2023, “I wasn’t running away.” She added, “I’ve dealt with a lot of harsh things on the show and I’ve been there at the beginning of every season to film, with the camera on. So no, this had nothing to do with that.” The former model would go on to say that she had planned to leave the franchise for a much-needed break “long before” she met Simon.

While the cute newlyweds go from strength to strength since their two weddings, as detailed on Porsha’s Instagram, fans want the 411 on her love life, including her ex-husband, former NFL superstar Kordell Stewart. Keep reading to find out more about the men who stole Porsha’s heart, below.

Kordell Stewart

Porsha was introduced to fans of RHOA as a new bride! During her debut season in 2012, Porsha was an open book on her year-old marriage to Kordell, who once recalled to Inside Weddings, “I prayed for a wife with all of her qualities and she was sent to me.” The pair had initially met on a “night out” and were instantly connected, per the outlet. They married months later. “Our eyes met as I was walking down the aisle, and I couldn’t believe how happy we each were to be marrying the loves of our lives,” Porsha said of the special day to the news source.

The romance quickly burned out. The former Pittsburgh Steelers star, who was born in Louisiana on October 16, 1972, filed for divorce in 2013. The news blindsided Porsha, per US Weekly, as she said she found out through social media.

Kordell, who retired from professional football in 2005, would go on to say positive things about Porsha, while also discussing the persistent rumors questioning his sexuality. “We were married. That never was the impact at all. That was true love at the time,” Kordell said on The Tamron Hall Show. “But once you get on the show, and things are starting to be insinuated — from the conversation about a beard to me being controlling — it becomes a whirlwind of things.”

In 2017, Porsha also dished on the failed union, and looked back at it with positivity as well. “It’s hard to say [what lessons I learned] because what I really loved about marriage was that union. I loved knowing that I belonged to someone. They belonged to me and that I had a household that I was taken care of and that I was proud in that moment,” she told The Daily Dish. “And I think that will probably be what will force me to get married again ’cause that fulfillment means a lot to me, family means a lot to me.”

Simon Guobadia

Family obviously did mean a lot to Porsha as she ended up welcoming her first child between her two marriages! AFter her split with Kordell and before her marriage to Simon, she and her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley gave birth to daughter Pilar Jhena in March 2019.

While Porsha and Dennis’ engagement didn’t last, it wasn’t long before Porsha was in love once again! In May 2021, Porsha revealed she was engaged to Simon after one month of dating! She even explained the eyebrow-raising timing, as Simon was still officially married to Falynn. “For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January,” Porsha wrote on Instagram. “I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.”

Simon, who was born on June 2, 1964 in Nigeria and immigrated to the United States in 1982, per his website, married his new bride in a traditional Nigerian native law and custom ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta on November 25, 2022. The very next day, the couple wed in a second ceremony, where Porsha’s RHOA castmates, such as Kandi Burruss and Kim Zolciak, pulled up to support her.

“I love his heart,” Porsha said of her new man to People in March 2023. “And I love the way he sees me. I think that over the years, I’ve always thought about how I wanted someone to see me or frame myself, whichever way. But with Simon, I’m truly myself. And he sees that. And he supports everything that I am, everything I want to do.”

Meanwhile, Simon, who is a former accountant and now a business entrepreneur, has five children from two previous relationships: Quentin, Nicole, Christian, Benjamin and Ximena. In May 2022, he showed off three of his kids celebrating graduation with a sweet snap to his Instagram, captoning it, “Thanks to both moms for working with me to co-parent these exceptionally gifted children. Learning to put our children first has not only been good for our children, but has been good for us individually.”