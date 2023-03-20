Kandi Burruss Claps Back After Tamar Braxton Accuses Her & Husband Todd Of Threatening Her

It’s going down between The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton. Kandi, 46, clapped back at Tamar’s accusation that her husband, Todd Tucker, threatened her during the fall of 2022 over drama regarding former RHOA producer Carlos King. Kandi address the situation during a March 20 Amazon Live session after multiple fans asked her to reveal what’s really going on. “The only thing I’ll say right now is … that’s not true. My husband never said nothin’ to her. He did not threaten her. None of that,” she stated, with a dismissive tone in her voice.

Kandi responds to Tamar and denies that Todd ever threatened her. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/f6c7wtmPqq — The Peach Report (@ThePeachReport) March 20, 2023

“She and I did have words, but he didn’t,” she continued. “Some people like to twist things a little bit, but we can talk about it later on a different platform. Or not,” she added before switching to another subject.

As mentioned above, their now-confirmed beef began last fall after Kandi accused Carlos of attempting to make a biopic about her and her band Xscape without anyone’s knowledge or consent. “My main issue with Carlos is he is the one who stole my group’s life story and sold it to TV One and for that, I just can’t get past it,” she said on the Haus of Aaron podcast in Sept. 2022. She then got emotional as she further explained her concern. “All them years we had been around each other, he had never once told me that he was trying to do a movie about us.”

However, Tamar, 46, said she does not “agree with her calling him a thief,” while on the Dish Nation. “I think that’s a little like off the deep end,” she added.

In December, Tamar hopped on her Instagram Story and alleged she had been threatened by a co-star and her husband. “I was threatened by a [peach emoji] and they man…” she wrote. “It’s BEEF and it’s a REAL BEEF cause yo HUSBAND stepped to me! Periodt!” she added. A screenshot of her post can be seen here. She then confirmed her beef with Kandi on the March 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The next day, Tamar went on Instagram to further explain her position. “I’m not like these other reality people. I’m a real, bonafide, five-time Emmy-nominated journalist, okay? Difference,” she said in the March 20 post (seen below) with a giggle. “So for me, I am not comfortable publicly saying, or calling someone else a liar without knowing the legitimate facts. That’s where I’m standing with that. I wasn’t on no, you know, ”You’re not my friend. I don’t wanna side with you.’ It wasn’t nothing being messy.” She added that she simply needs to know both stories to even think about picking a side because of her “job and [her] integrity.”

Tamar talks about her situation with Kandi and Kandi’s husband Todd after revealing on #WWHL who from #RHOA threatened her. pic.twitter.com/KCetNAoeKI — OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) March 20, 2023

Tamar went on to describe that the altercation that she previously hinted about took place backstage before one of her concerts. She claimed she ran into Kandi in the hallway and went to hug her, but Kandi was not having it. She said she tried to apologize to the Kandi Koated founder and explain what she meant by her comment on Dish Nation, but her attempt to patch things up fell flat. She went on to claim that when she suggested they speak in private in her dressing room, Kandi said she would love to so she could take their argument “to the next level.” Tamar claimed she let Kandi know she had no interest in that, and that’s when Todd came into the picture.

“He comes to get her and he says something to her and then he looks at me in my face … and go, ‘You know what it is.'” The Queens Court star continued, “The thing is with me, is that me and Kandi or me and another female argue all day long, but when it comes to dude’s in another woman’s face to physically threaten them and harm them, that’s when the line is drawn.”