Tamar Braxton Gets Engaged To JR Robinson After He Proposes In ‘Queen’s Court’ Finale

Tamar Braxton found the love she was looking for by the end of her Queen’s Court journey. She met attorney Jeremy “JR” Robinson at the beginning of the season, and their love story evolved from there. In the final moments of the Queen’s Court finale, which dropped March 16 on Peacock, JR and Tamar got engaged.

“I don’t wanna be your friend. I wanna be your husband,” JR said. “Tamar… I’m here forever because I don’t see my life without you. And I love you, Tamar. Tamar, will you marry me?”

Tamar accepted his proposal. “You’re making me the happiest man in the whole world, JR gushed. Tamar admitted that she’s “crazy” about JR. “I can’t believe I found what I was looking for,” Tamar admitted. Queen’s Court also gave an update about how Tamar and JR are doing 6 months later. They are busy planning their wedding!

While sitting down with hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, JR was fully committed to a life with Tamar no matter what. “I feel that the two of us together, we can overcome all of the outside pressure and all of the outside noise. You know, look, she’s dealt with some things in her past. I’ve dealt with some things in my past. And the beauty of merging that together and being solid and not listening to the outside world is going to be an amazing journey,” JR said.

Holly and Rodney also brought up JR fathering two children in 2019 and how that could impact his relationship with Tamar. “That was a very difficult time,” JR admitted. “It was a dark time. While I was usually dating, I dated multiple women. And I ended up with two beautiful children. I’ve been as transparent as I can be.” JR noted that he has “decent and cordial” relationships with the mothers of his children, and Tamar said she looks forward to blending families.

Ahead of Queen’s Court, Tamar told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she wanted someone who would understand and be “open” to a life that’s in the spotlight. “I think that it’s really important that we have somebody who’s open to a different scope on how our life is ran because it’s not easy and it’s definitely not something that a normal person has ever experienced before,” she said.

On the show, JR was frank about how he feels stepping into Tamar’s world. “I can’t say that I know exactly what that looks like. But I know that I’m ready,” he said. All episodes of Queen’s Court are available on Peacock now.