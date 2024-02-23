‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Splits From Husband Simon Guobadia After 15 Months of Marriage

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are reportedly going their separate ways. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 42, filed for divorce from her husband, 59, on Thursday, February 22, after just over one year of marriage, a new report claims,

An insider told PEOPLE that the reason behind their split is still unclear and is an “ongoing matter.” Despite the reports of Simon’s deportation battle and fraud allegations, the source noted that their divorce is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past.”

The soon-to-be-ex-spouses started dating in 2021 and announced their whirlwind engagement in May of that year. At the time, the Bravo alum broke the news via Instagram and revealed that she and Simon got engaged after just one month of dating.

“Our relationship began a month ago — yes we are crazy in love,” Porsha captioned the post, which featured a photo of them together. “I know it’s fast, but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

The reality TV personality also told the naysayers who criticized her relationship that she “had nothing to do” with Simon’s divorce at the time. Earlier that year, Simon and his ex-wife, Falynn Pina, finalized their divorce. They were married from 2019 to 2021.

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics, but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January,” Porsha continued. “I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Simon also spoke out about their engagement in his own Instagram post, which included a lengthy caption.

“We travel this road not lightly considering we have being in relationships that have thought us to want and do better for ourselves,” the entrepreneur explained in his post. “I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there – happiness.”

Before they fell in love, Porsha was married three times, most recently to ex-husband Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013. Porsha and Simon officially tied the knot in November 2022. The pair appeared on the Real Housewives spinoff show Porsha’s Family Matters.

Neither Porsha nor Simon has publicly addressed their divorce at the time of publication.