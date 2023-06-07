Porsha Williams & NeNe Leakes Reunite In Miami After Both Exiting ‘RHOA’: Photo

Porsha Williams celebrated her husband, Simon Guobadia’s, birthday in Miami over the weekend of June 3, and she was joined by her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, NeNe Leakes, for the celebration. Porsha took to Instagram to share photos from the bday trip, including several shots with NeNe. The first shot in the gallery of images shows the ladies looking fierce while posing next to each other at the dinner table. Another shot revealed them next to one another while posing with friends.

“Miami doesn’t owe a thing!!” Porsha captioned the set of photos. Big sis & lil sis reunite and celebrate my love! Thank you to all our friends who made this weekend special.” NeNe commented on the post, as well, adding, “Lil sis. Fun times.” For the night out, Porsha stunned in a leopard print dress with side cutouts and a high leg slit, while NeNe rocked a grey jumpsuit and heels.

NeNe and Porsha were both previously castmates on RHOA. They were both on the show for seasons 5 through 8 and then 9 through 12. NeNe left the show after season 12, which ended in the spring of 2020. “I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation,” she admitted in 2020. “There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides.” She also added, “It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.”

Porsha followed suit, lasting one more season before exiting after the 13th season in 2021. “After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it’s finally time to begin my next chapter,” she said in Sept. 2021. RHOA just premiered its 15th season in early May 2023.

Since leaving the show, NeNe and Porsha have both gone through a lot in their personal lives. NeNe’s husband, Gregg Leakes, lost his battle with cancer and died in Sept. 2021. Her son then suffered a heart attack and stroke in October 2022, but luckily, he recovered. At the end of 2021, NeNe began dating Nyonisela Sioh, but they have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Meanwhile, Porsha ended things with her fiance, Dennis McKinley, who is also the father of her daughter, in the fall of 2020. Although the two tried to make it work after Dennis admitted to cheating on Porsha, they ultimately called it quits. In May 2021, she shocked fans when she revealed that she was engaged to Simon. They tied the knot in Nov. 2022. Porsha also starred on her own Bravo show, Porsha’s Family Matters, in 2021, and was a cast member on season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in 2023.