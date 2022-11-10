Porsha Williams Accidentally Reveals Her Wedding Dress On Instagram Live: Watch

Porsha Williams appeared to have some back luck during her Instagram Live on Nov. 10, as she accidentally showed the entire front of her red wedding dress. Porsha, 41, who is preparing to walk down the aisle with fiancé Simon Guobadia, went Live with her sister Lauren Williams Thursday afternoon to try on matching black shirts. When Lauren had trouble getting hers on, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum pointed the camera at her and laughed at the situation — until she noticed what was in the background, that is.

lmfao, why Porsha accidentally revealed her wedding dress on IG live?! pic.twitter.com/8knmqcgLfz — The Moment. (@itsKARY_) November 10, 2022

As seen in the above clip, the over-the-top wedding dress was on display off and on for 16 seconds for Porsha’s 2,000 viewers to see before she gasped and quickly turned the camera away. The lavish red dress was hanging on the door of an armoire, and its full front could be seen. The dress seemed to be form-fitting and then flared out just below the waist into layers of wispy red feathers. Gold embellishments decorated the left chest and left torso portion of the dress, which had a V-neckline.

“Ahhh! My wedding dress was in the thing!” the reality star exclaimed after noticing her mistake. “Take it down!” Meanwhile, her sister could be heard in the background reminding her that she needed help with the shirt situation. Porsha ended her Live right away.

It’s not clear when Porsha and Simon, 56, plan to wed. However, it does not appear it will be any time in the super near future, as Porsha revealed to fans that she was venue searching in October. In her Oct. 3 Instagram update, she posed with her 3-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena “PJ” McKinley, and her mother, Diane Williams, in a series of photos in front of a large building. “Wedding venue hunting day!!! Whoop whoop ! Whose idea was it to have two wedding lawd have mercy lol,” she playfully captioned the three pics.

Porsha previously revealed that she and Simon plan to have extravagant ceremonies all over the world.“He’s African, so we’re going to have a native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we’re going to have another wedding at one of the houses that is out of the country,” she dished during a May 2021 DISH Nation episode.

Fans also know that Porsha asked RHOA‘s Shamea Morton and her sister, among others, to be bridesmaids. The Pursuit of Porsha author shared the fun detail in an April Instagram Reel that featured all of her bridesmaids dramatically walking down a stone path to “Chocolate Girls” by Don Altae.

Porsha announced her engagement to Simon in May 2021. “Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest,” she began in her announcement post, expecting some backlash. “I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

The engagement raised some questions not just because of its hastiness, but because Simon is the ex-husband of Falynn Guobadia, who appeared on Season 13 of RHOA as Porsha’s “friend”. Porsha was previously married to Kordell Stewart between 2011 and 2013 and shares Pilar with her ex-fiancé, Dennis McKinley.