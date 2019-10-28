Porsha Williams’ Daughter Pilar, 7 Mos, Claps Her Hands For 1st Time In Adorable Video

Porsha Williams is back with another sweet video of her baby, Pilar Jhena, who just did something amazing: she learned how to clap!

Baby PJ is growing like a weed! Porsha Williams‘ seven-month-old daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, reached a major baby milestone on October 27 that absolutely thrilled her adoring mother. She learned how to clap! Porsha captured the cute moment on Instagram, when her happy, bubbly baby figures out how to applaud for the first time. She seems a little surprised, and Porsha can’t stop giggling. “Yay! Clap, clap clap! A round of applause from PJ,” you can hear her say in the background as little Pilar blows spit bubbles at the camera and reaches for her mom. She captioned the video, “Pj clapping hands for the first time !! 😩❤️🙏🏾👶🏽” Aww! A star is born! Make sure to watch the full video below and bask in the cuteness yourselves.

It’s pretty much The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s hobby to post adorable videos and pics of her little girl. Pilar, whom Porsha shares with her fiancé Dennis McKinley, is the star of mom’s Instagram feed. Not a day goes by without seeing something sweet starring the tiny celebrity! It’s only fitting that Porsha calls her daughter her “lil bestie.” Pilar just celebrated turning seven months old, and Porsha marked the occasion with — what else — a cute photo of her smiling baby looking like a little fashionista. The pic, which shows PJ wearing a bib and a huge flower on her head, is captioned, ““🎉Happy 7months to my entire world! I thank God everyday for the blessing of being able to give birth to you and watching you grow!! Love you mommy’s lil Princess Pilar.”

Porsha’s friends, co-stars, and fans were all about her latest post. Kim Zolciak Biermann simply posted this: “😍😍😍😍😍” and the other RHOA ladies followed suit. Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton left hearts and heart-eyed emojis, and Tanya Sam commented, “Yayyyyyyyu clap happy baby.”

The older she gets, the more major milestones little PJ hits. She just took her first bite of solid food this month, too. We can’t wait to see what she does next.