Porsha Williams’ Sister Repairing Relationship With Dennis After ‘Cutting Him Off’ For Cheating

A new decade could mean a new kind of friendship between Porsha Williams sister Lauren & her fiance Dennis McKinley after they had a major falling out when he cheated on her while the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star was pregnant.

Dennis McKinley didn’t earn any brownie points with fiancee Porsha Williams, 38, her sister Lauren, 32, or the majority of the RHOA fanbase when he blamed his affair on, wait for, it… her being with child with their daughter Pilar Jhena, 9 mos. “We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish. Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing that a man wants to do,” he revealed to her therapist on the Dec. 15 episode of the Bravo series. He later added that his actions were “poor” and “selfish” and ultimately that he “made a mistake.” That error of his didn’t sit well with Lauren when it happened, although it appears as if these two have mended fences months later and are looking forward to a brighter future with one another.

“Dennis and Lauren are in a much better place now and are rebuilding their relationship after the drama that surrounded his split from Porsha,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on January 7. “Despite being Porsha’s little sister, Lauren has always been super protective of Porsha and just wants the best for her. When Lauren found out Dennis cheated on Porsha, she cut off all communication with Dennis and even blocked him on social media.”

The insider continued, “Lauren wanted nothing to do with Dennis at the time. However, things have changed and Lauren sees all the effort that Dennis has put in to make things right again. Dennis has worked really hard to win back their forgiveness and it makes Porsha so happy to see the two most important people in her life on good terms again.”

All looks to be going well for Porsha and Dennis after their complicated 2019. The sexy couple have been enjoying some R&R with one another in Jamaica which she posted a bunch of Instagram snaps of them looking loved up while there on January 7.