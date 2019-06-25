Porsha Williams’ Sister Shares Message About Men ‘Texting Other’ Women Amid Cheating Rumors

Porsha Williams’ sister got cryptic on Instagram with a message about men who ‘100%’ cheat, just days after the ‘RHOA’ star split from fiancé Dennis McKinley, who allegedly stepped out on her.

Days after the news broke that Porsha Williams split from fiancé Dennis McKinley, her sister posted a mysterious message about fidelity on Instagram. “Remember ladies… he’s 100% texting other b***hes. Stop tripping over him & go enjoy your summer sis,” read the message on Lauren Williams‘ Instagram story, posted June 24, which also included the sentence “Friendly remember [sic] that I needed myself.” Some fans are convinced that Lauren’s message is about her sister’s ex! Porsha and Dennis have not commented on their breakup yet, but it’s rumored that Dennis cheated on her, allegedly with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. Dennis and Sincerely have both denied the allegations, which first surfaced in May. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted her own cryptic message on Instagram the day that the breakup news went public: “Dear God, I made it out of bed this morning….Thank you so much.”

It’s unclear if Lauren was referencing her sister’s situation, but she’s Porsha’s biggest defender; she would absolutely call Dennis out! In fact, as a source close to the RHOA star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Porsha’s loved ones actually told her to kick Dennis to the curb a long time ago. “Porsha’s split from Dennis comes as no surprise to those close to her,” the insider revealed. “Her family and friends have been in her ear for weeks now telling her that she should leave him. This was all her own decision and they all knew that she would come to this on her own.”

The Porsha and Dennis drama will also play out on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to the insider. “Production was notified that they suddenly needed to film a few days ago for Porsha and it was having to do with her issues with Dennis,” they said, adding that her RHOA ladies Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore have been by her side the entire time. “She views them almost like big sisters and Kandi has been urging Porsha for months now as she heard rumblings around town about Dennis being unfaithful. They know Porsha is so strong and will be fine.”

RHOA season 12 is going to be insane. Along with the Porsha and Dennis drama, NeNe Leakes just revealed that she’s coming back for the new season, despite rumors that she was suspended for attacking a cameraman, who went into her closet with Porsha and Kandi.