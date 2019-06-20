Porsha Williams’ Decision To Split From Dennis McKinley Will Play Out On ‘RHOA’

Porsha Williams’ friends and family are supporting her now more than ever before, after the ‘RHOA’ star reportedly split from fiance Dennis McKinley.

Porsha Williams is leaning on her friends and family more now than ever before, after it was reported on June 20 that she split from fiancé, Dennis McKinley. And a source close to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that their split comes as “no surprise” to those who know her best. “Porsha’s split from Dennis comes as no surprise to those close to her,” the insider revealed. “Her family and friends have been in her ear for weeks now telling her that she should leave him. This was all her own decision and they all knew that she would come to this on her own.”

Porsha’s friends and family may not have been fond of Dennis amidst rumors that he had been caught cheating on her with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. Dennis denied the allegations when they first surfaced in May, and Sincerely released a statement claiming that the accusations were not true. But fans of Porsha also speculated that there may be trouble in paradise when she unfollowed Dennis on Instagram and shared a photo without her huge engagement ring on, just one day before news of their split emerged.

Porsha and Dennis, who welcomed baby Pilar Jhena on Mar. 22, were set to film their wedding on New Year’s Eve 2019, which is just six months away. “Production was notified that they suddenly needed to film a few days ago for Porsha and it was having to do with her issues with Dennis,” the pal explained. “Dennis isn’t really fighting for her, either. Her family hasn’t been the biggest fan of Dennis, but they’ve been supporting Porsha as she really wanted to make this work.”

“Those close to Porsha know how badly she wanted a baby and questioned how quickly she rushed into this, but she did fall in love, they just wanted to see her take her time,” the friend added. “Porsha is so focused on being a career woman and doing more than just reality TV so now that she has other projects and sees she can stand on her own two feet, she’s confident she’ll be OK.” Porsha has been teasing a new “secret project” she’s working on, plus is still very much involved with her role at Dish Nation. “Porsha has been so busy filming but she’s back in Atlanta now after her work and business trips in Florida and LA. Her mom and sister are constantly with the baby who has been traveling with them,” the source said.

Luckily for the Atlanta beauty she has plenty of friends and family around her to lend their support. “Of course her RHOA cast members are supporting her, but Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore especially have been there for her,” the insider explained. “She views them almost like big sisters and Kandi has been urging Porsha for months now as she heard rumblings around town about Dennis being unfaithful. They know Porsha is so strong and will be fine.”

Another source close to the mom-of-one added to this sentiment and EXCLUSIVELY said, “Porsha has been leaning on her little sister Lauren more than anyone else right now and they are pretty much inseparable. Lauren is Porsha’s biggest supporter and knows exactly what she’s going through. As a single mother herself, she knows what challenges Porsha might face but also knows what a strong, smart, independent woman Porsha is and will be just fine with or without Dennis. Lauren has been there for Porsha throughout all the ups and downs of her relationship with Dennis and her only concern right now is Porsha and PJ’s happiness.”