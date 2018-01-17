Trump: Voters Certain There’s No Way He Weighs Only 239 Lbs. & The Reactions Are Priceless

People aren’t buying the doctor’s report that Trump only weighs 239 lbs and they’re talking about it on Twitter. See the best memes and tweets!

Donald Trump‘s health report is being called out as fake after he was deemed “in excellent overall health” by Dr. Ronny Jackson, the official MD to the president. Dr. Jackson shared the outcome of Trump’s annual health report in a lengthy White House press briefing on January 16, and the results were immediately mocked. Voters are pointing out one major flaw in the report — that Trump only weighs 239 pounds. At 6’3″ and 239 pounds, that puts him one pound away from being clinically obese. Convenient, right?

Dr. Jackson only had a few suggestions for Trump regarding improving his health: lose 10-15 pounds, lower his cholesterol, start exercising more, and eat healthier. As for how he’s in near-perfect health despite gorging on fast food and soda daily? Dr. Jackson credited “incredible genes. That’s just the way God made him.” Huh. Voters had another theory as to how he’s in near-perfect health — he’s straight up lying.

Oh, and as for him standing at 6’3″, they’re convinced that’s made up, too. Trump’s NY state driver’s license says that he’s only 6’2″, and adults don’t tend to grow in their 70s. A Twitter user shared a photo (see below) from his inauguration in which he’s standing next to Barack Obama. The two men are almost equal in height, and Obama is 6’1″. It’s made voters believe that Trump added an inch to height to skirt the obesity label.

The tweets about the situation are pretty golden. Some have shared photos of famous athletes who are the same height and weight as Trump, like Tom Brady, Latavius Murray, and Tim Tebow. There’s a big difference between theirs and Trump’s figures. Granted, muscle weighs more than fat, but this is a significant disparity. Some of the tweets are little more out there. See the best below:

Doctor now reporting that Trump is 75 inches in height and, because he is made entirely of meringue, weighs only 36 ounces. "Damnedest thing I ever saw," he said. "The boy's all egg." — David Roth (@david_j_roth) January 16, 2018

"He's Slimer," Dr. Jackson is saying in response to questions from the media about Trump's diet. "Slimer from GHOSTBUSTERS. I'm not saying he eats like Slimer, I'm saying he is, clinically speaking, a Slimer." — David Roth (@david_j_roth) January 16, 2018

Donald Trump is racist feet tall and weighs 21 allegations of sexual abuse putting his overall health at white supremacist. — William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) January 16, 2018

I know people are skeptical that Trump weighs only 239 but remember each of his hands is only one ounce. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 17, 2018

I noticed a bunch of people on Twitter yesterday who say they don’t believe Trump only weighs 239 pounds. Their conspiracy theory is he’s shaving the numbers. Some call themselves…. Girthers. — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) January 17, 2018

L: Vikings running back Latavius Murray. R: Donald Trump. Both listed officially at 6'3"/235 lbs. #Girther pic.twitter.com/nGEB0VdK33 — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) January 16, 2018

then there's THIS: TIM TEBOW

is 6' 3" and weighs 245 pounds donald trump

is 6' 3" and weighs 239 pounds

according to WH Dr. Sure………….. pic.twitter.com/e062NJZHAb — trump:A YEAR of LIES (@POLITICSofVIDEO) January 17, 2018

Dr. Ronny Jackson claims Trump is 6' 3" weighs 239 pounds. Okay. It's not hard to see how Trump could be 6'3" next to 6'1" Obama. pic.twitter.com/1zUBtBLuX6 — Ryan Adams (@filmystic) January 17, 2018

Tom Brady is 6' 4" and weighs 230lbs Trump is (allegedly) 6' 3" and weighs 239 1 inch and 9 lbs really makes a difference! pic.twitter.com/5aMw8yXTav — Mat Molina (@realMatMolina) January 17, 2018

Dr. Ronny Jackson says Donald Trump is 6'3 and weighs 239 lbs. Carolina Panthers LB Luke Keuchely is 6'3 and weighs 238 lbs. I'll let you be the judge. pic.twitter.com/ZIPN2gKgpQ — Paul Gasari (@WheresMyArk_23) January 16, 2018

Dr. Ronny Jackson saying President Trump weighs 239 pounds is just another example of The Simpsons predicting the future. I look forward to Trump purposely gaining weight to get himself out of the Presidency. pic.twitter.com/9j4UgmATn5 — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) January 16, 2018

