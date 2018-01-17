Memes
Trump: Voters Certain There’s No Way He Weighs Only 239 Lbs. & The Reactions Are Priceless

People aren’t buying the doctor’s report that Trump only weighs 239 lbs and they’re talking about it on Twitter. See the best memes and tweets!

Donald Trump‘s health report is being called out as fake after he was deemed “in excellent overall health” by Dr. Ronny Jackson, the official MD to the president. Dr. Jackson shared the outcome of Trump’s annual health report in a lengthy White House press briefing on January 16, and the results were immediately mocked. Voters are pointing out one major flaw in the report — that Trump only weighs 239 pounds. At 6’3″ and 239 pounds, that puts him one pound away from being clinically obese. Convenient, right?

Dr. Jackson only had a few suggestions for Trump regarding improving his health: lose 10-15 pounds, lower his cholesterol, start exercising more, and eat healthier. As for how he’s in near-perfect health despite gorging on fast food and soda daily? Dr. Jackson credited “incredible genes. That’s just the way God made him.” Huh. Voters had another theory as to how he’s in near-perfect health — he’s straight up lying.

Oh, and as for him standing at 6’3″, they’re convinced that’s made up, too. Trump’s NY state driver’s license says that he’s only 6’2″, and adults don’t tend to grow in their 70s. A Twitter user shared a photo (see below) from his inauguration in which he’s standing next to Barack Obama. The two men are almost equal in height, and Obama is 6’1″. It’s made voters believe that Trump added an inch to height to skirt the obesity label.

The tweets about the situation are pretty golden. Some have shared photos of famous athletes who are the same height and weight as Trump, like Tom Brady, Latavius Murray, and Tim Tebow. There’s a big difference between theirs and Trump’s figures. Granted, muscle weighs more than fat, but this is a significant disparity. Some of the tweets are little more out there. See the best below:

