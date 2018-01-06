Donald Trump Called Himself A ‘Genius’ & Twitter Responded With Some Savage Memes

My oh my! President Donald Trump didn’t hesitate to call himself a ‘genius’ on Twitter and followers responded with some harsh memes. See them here!

President Donald Trump, 71, took to Twitter on Jan. 6 to talk about his greatest assets while bashing former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, 70, and calling himself a “genius” all in one swoop and his followers had a lot to say about it in the form of some over=the-top memes! “Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify not as smart, but genius…and a very stable genius at that!,” Donald’s confident tweet read. It didn’t take long for the sarcastic tweets to start rolling in and some of them were off the charts! Check out more pics of Donald and his Twitter feuds here!

One follower made it a point to remind Donald that he didn’t win the election on his first try because he ran a presidential campaign back in 2000. Another disagreeable Twitter user challenged the President’s self-titled genius status by mocking how he didn’t wear the recommended safety glasses while staring at the eclipse that happened last year while others posted laughing GIFs from various comedic movie characters. One follower even advised FLOTUS, Melania Trump, 47, that now would be the time to copy former First Lady, Michelle Obama, with a meme of Michelle snatching Barack Obama‘s cellphone from him while he uses it from his office!

As he’s done many times in the past, Donald caused a ton of uproar with just one outspoken tweet. It was just last week when he posted a controversial tweet about how his nuclear button was bigger than North Korean leader Kim Jong Un‘s and actually worked, leading many followers to believe he was threatening nuclear action.

….Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump Oh, hey @FLOTUS Now would be a good time to copy something else from @MichelleObama …not just her speeches. Save us all! pic.twitter.com/Xbdgh8EgLR — Veryfried Account 😬 (@Acute_Tweetment) January 6, 2018

pic.twitter.com/n5yiL5VswA — America will never live this down (@num1_fan) January 6, 2018

pic.twitter.com/p1yKNTTkDT — I did not hit her! I did not! Oh hi, MARK GRIMSHAW (@markgrimshaw16) January 6, 2018

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the reaction to Donald calling himself a “genius”? Tell us here!