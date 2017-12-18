Lola Consuelos: 5 Things To Know About Kelly Ripa’s Stunning Daughter, 16

After Kelly Ripa brought her beautiful daughter, Lola Consuelos to Sunday’s CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute red carpet, everyone wants to know who she is! Here’s 5 things to know about Lola!

Although Kelly Ripa, 46, was one of the main stars and hosts at Sunday’s CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute, it was her daughter, Lola Consuelos, 16, who stole the show! During a rare red carpet appearance, Lola stunned at the event in a pink sweater dress with pointed, gold heels. Many onlookers had to do a major double-take since it’s not often that Lola steps into the public eye; However, she’s all grown up now! Here’s five key facts to know about Kelly Ripa’s daughter!

1. Lola may have film aspirations of her own. — In August 2016, Lola attended the Nine Lives premiere blue carpet in Los Angeles with her father, Mark Consuelos, 46. At the time, Kelly told PEOPLE that Lola and her [Kelly’s] son, Michael, 20, were living with Mark in LA because they were all working in the City of Angels. “The two teens are doing internships,” the talk show host said at the time. “They’re working at film houses,” Kelly said before admitting that the Ripa/Consuelos fam are pros at the bicoastal lifestyle.

2. Lola was the muse behind her parents’ production company. — Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ SoHo based production company, Milojo Productions, is named after their three children, Lola, Michael and Joaquin, 14.

3. Lola refers to family friend, Ryan Seacrest as “Uncle Ry Ry”… according to Kelly. — Lola recently appeared on Live With Kelly & Ryan [in Nov. 2017], where she prepared a tasty side dish with the hosts. Lola, who was adorably nervous for the bit [as seen below], even admitted that she wants to host the show one day!

Uncle Ry Ry is having a proud moment. Great work today Lola Consuelos! #kellyandryan pic.twitter.com/pBEao32EuN — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) November 16, 2017

4. Lola’s family has an on-going joke about sharing her birthday. — For the past two years, Lola’s brothers both had a graduation of sorts that fell on her birthday. Kelly posted family photos to Instagram each year, where she joked that Lola was “furious.”

5. Lola is self queen, according to Kelly. — Kelly’s Instagram is a mixture of amazing celeb photos and family snaps. Back in 2015, Lola taught her mother “the art of the selfie,” and the talk show host shared the cute photo on Instagram. And, we have to say, Lola’s a selfie pro… too bad her Instagram account is private!

HollywoodLifers, can you believe how grown up Lola looks today!