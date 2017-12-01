Michael Flynn Agrees To Testify Against Donald Trump & Twitter Erupts With ‘Lock Him Up’ Memes

The internet’s overjoyed that Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and is testifying against Trump. See the best memes from voters who want to ‘lock him up!’

The irony is so sweet! Former national security advisor Michael Flynn, 58, led the audience in chanting “lock her up, lock her up!” at the Republican National Convention in July 16, referring to then-president candidate Hillary Clinton, 69. It’s such a shame for him that now voters are doing the same to him. After Flynn pleaded guilty on December 1 to charges of lying to the FBI — and agreed to testify against President Donald Trump — the “lock him up!” memes started pouring in. Scroll down for these hilarious, must-see tweets and memes!

If what happened on December 1 is any indication, the rest of 2017 is going to be one hell of a ride. Flynn was charged with counts of providing false information to the FBI during his confirmation hearings in January 2017, according to court documents filed by FBI special counsel Robert Mueller. Flynn, according to the court docs, “falsely stated and represented to agents of the FBI, in Washington, DC, that: on or about December 29, 2016, did not ask the Government of Russia’s Ambassador to the United States Russian Ambassador to refrain from escalating the situation in response to sanctions that the United States had imposed against Russia that same day; and did not recall the Russian Ambassador subsequently telling him that Russia had chosen to moderate its response to those.”

Flynn pleaded guilty to the charges in court on December 1, and said that President Trump“directed him to make contact with the Russians.” Holy sh*t. Hopefully, you understand the gravity of his confession. This is major. Anyway, Flynn’s agreed to testify against the president, and things are going to get very interesting, very soon. Voters jumped on Twitter to first, remind Flynn that saying Clinton should be “locked up” for her damn emails is hilarious now. Flynn could get five years in prison for his crime. Also, they predicted (probably correctly) that Trump will be unfathomably furious at the news. These are so good:

I mashed up Michael Flynn's perp walk with audio of him leading a "lock her up" chant. pic.twitter.com/L1o5CjJXrQ — Adam Smith (@asmith83) December 1, 2017

Somewhere in NY, Hillary Clinton, sipping tea and looking out a window facing the woods, speaking quietly to no one, "Lock him up." — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) December 1, 2017

Michael Flynn chanted "Lock Her Up" and lied to the FBI about #TrumpRussia. Hillary must be all like…. #LockHimUp pic.twitter.com/Tf3VoG3AiR — Grant Stern (@grantstern) December 1, 2017

Trump after hearing the news about Michael Flynn's guilty plea pic.twitter.com/mXC60s6ljK — DJ Fresh Prince (@yodjfreshprince) December 1, 2017

The reaction of Trumpy after hearing what Michael Flynn has said…. pic.twitter.com/c2UhfykLJx — Gladstone (@TreasuryMog) December 1, 2017

Is this the real life, or is it just fantasy? Michael Flynn reenacted the first scene on live television today. What else will the new year bring? pic.twitter.com/w9dmKOa9F4 — Tai Ragan (@TaiRagan) December 1, 2017

Michael Flynn will be singing like a canary to Mueller like pic.twitter.com/ePo1xjAyNy — VTK aka "Soul Survivor on the River" (@wondermann5) December 1, 2017

I just heard the new Michael Flynn Christmas song on Spotify. “Jingle bells prisons cells, you thought you got away. Oh what fun it is to watch who’s next to be hauled away!” — Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) December 1, 2017

