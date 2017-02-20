REX/Shutterstock

President’s Day is a national holiday, but not everyone is in the celebrating mood. Angry voters are in mourning since this is the first time in 8 years that Barack Obama hasn’t been our leader. Instead, we’re stuck with Donald Trump. Check out the memes!

Not feeling particularity patriotic today? You’re not the only one. Donald Trump, 70, has given an entirely new meaning to President’s Day, and a lot of voters aren’t digging it. It was such a different time when Barack Obama, 55, was in office and adjusting to change isn’t always easy. To air out their frustrations, many Americans have turned to Twitter to share hilarious memes dedicated to this crappy President’s Day, where we have to celebrate a man who is single handedly running our country into the ground one executive order at a time.

happy presidents day to the only president i acknowledge pic.twitter.com/NH1w9tIDmE — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) February 20, 2017

Today is the first Presidents' Day that I've not gotten school off & it's the first year Trump is "president" coincidence? I think NOT pic.twitter.com/IF4eIEkHbE — haley (@wxnderlustlmj) February 20, 2017

While some have taken the more laid back approach by tweeting, others are on their feet and actively protesting outside Trump Tower. One voter posted a video of people marching with middle fingers in the air outside Donald’s hotel. Granted, the business mogul isn’t in New York to look outside his window as he’s in Washington D.C, but the act itself speaks volume to how pissed voters are today. Even if Hillary Clinton wasn’t your top pick, praising someone like Beyonce or Rihanna is better than honoring Donald on President’s Day. Beyonce’s twins announcement IS something to celebrate!

As for the man in the high castle, he too is jumping on Twitter! “Happy President’s Day,” he posted, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.” We all know how much Donald LOVES to tweet, but most of the time his comments don’t make any freakin’ sense. Remember when he referenced something awful going on in Sweden? And there wasn’t anything going on in Sweden? It was pure nonsense! He tried to clear things up on social media, but it only made things worse.

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about this President’s Day? Are you celebrating or mourning?

