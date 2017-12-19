Tweets

Trump Drinks Water With 2 Hands & Twitter Erupts: ‘He’s Like My 3-Year-Old’

View Gallery View Gallery 94 Photos.

Trump made another awkward gaffe during a speech, using two hands to grasp a glass of water like a sippy cup. Voters aren’t letting it slide. See their tweets!

Again? President Donald Trump, 71, has an unfortunate habit of holding cups with two hands like a toddler. He did it again during a speech on December 18, pausing for too long to take a gulp of water and kind of failing at it. You can see what we mean in the video above! First, he tries to drink his water like a normal human, and botches it. Then he goes for it with two hands, tilting it up like a three-year-old.

It’s puzzling every time he does it and voters definitely agree. They mocked him on Twitter, comparing the way he drinks water to Gollum from Lord of the Rings, and to a chipmunk, among other things. Some also pointed out that he once mocked political opponent Marco Rubio for something similar. Rubio suffered a coughing fit on TV and had to keep gulping water to keep it at bay. Now, Trump’s the one having trouble.

It’s definitely odd when paired with the other gaffes the president has made during recent speeches. He slurred his way through a December 6 speech in Israel, saying what sounded like “God bless the United Shhtates.” Prior to that, in November, he spent a 20-minute speech constantly drinking water, and again holding the bottle with two hands. Weird, right? See the Twitter reactions from voters about his latest gaffe below:

HollywoodLifers, do you think the way President Trump drinks water is weird? Let us know!