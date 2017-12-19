Trump Drinks Water With 2 Hands & Twitter Erupts: ‘He’s Like My 3-Year-Old’

Trump made another awkward gaffe during a speech, using two hands to grasp a glass of water like a sippy cup. Voters aren’t letting it slide. See their tweets!

Again? President Donald Trump, 71, has an unfortunate habit of holding cups with two hands like a toddler. He did it again during a speech on December 18, pausing for too long to take a gulp of water and kind of failing at it. You can see what we mean in the video above! First, he tries to drink his water like a normal human, and botches it. Then he goes for it with two hands, tilting it up like a three-year-old.

It’s puzzling every time he does it and voters definitely agree. They mocked him on Twitter, comparing the way he drinks water to Gollum from Lord of the Rings, and to a chipmunk, among other things. Some also pointed out that he once mocked political opponent Marco Rubio for something similar. Rubio suffered a coughing fit on TV and had to keep gulping water to keep it at bay. Now, Trump’s the one having trouble.

It’s definitely odd when paired with the other gaffes the president has made during recent speeches. He slurred his way through a December 6 speech in Israel, saying what sounded like “God bless the United Shhtates.” Prior to that, in November, he spent a 20-minute speech constantly drinking water, and again holding the bottle with two hands. Weird, right? See the Twitter reactions from voters about his latest gaffe below:

45 holds that water glass like my 3 year old grandson holds his cup! I really think Trump has dementia and is reverting 2 childhood actions ~ https://t.co/6yEfkfRezO — Charlene Eliz. Jones (@Charenity) December 18, 2017

This is how I tell my 4-year-old to drink water…with both hands so she doesn’t spill it. #Trump #water https://t.co/89ePvJ4vWx — Sonali Shah 📺📻 (@SonaliShah) December 18, 2017

*Aide hands Trump a glass of water*

Trump: Ah yes! A “water”. A good ol’ cup of wet!

Aide: Do you want me to explain how to drink it?

Trump: GO TO HELL! — “Youthquake” isn’t even a word (@pixelatedboat) December 18, 2017

A MONKEY has better water bottle etiquette than Trump does. pic.twitter.com/pmOMOStKA6 — JAG (@JustAGurLnSwedn) December 18, 2017

Why can't Trump drink water like a normal person?? pic.twitter.com/AO9wByeNxh — Claude VanCity (@vancitydwell) December 18, 2017

Trump sure is having a lot of awkward water-sipping moments for someone who mercilessly mocked Rubio for the exact same thing. pic.twitter.com/I7w4evNkXB — Adam Best (@adamcbest) December 18, 2017

Donald Trump drinks water in the same way raccoons eat garbage. Is it possible Trump has rabies? Would explain his behavior. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 19, 2017

Trump drinks water like Gollum eats fish https://t.co/g44QEdxKlq — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) December 18, 2017

What is it with Trump and his two-handed chimpmunk-like style of drinking water? pic.twitter.com/0BvrYiDiRr — Tom the Dancing Bug (@RubenBolling) December 18, 2017

when, national security speech or no national security speech, you gotta drop that harmonica solo pic.twitter.com/7RyJQUr1Ak — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 18, 2017

