Disney Unveils Trump Figure At Hall Of Presidents Ride & It’s So Horrifying, Fans Are Too Furious To Go In

Yikes! Disney’s Hall Of Presidents ride reopens at the Magic Kingdom tomorrow, Dec. 19, but fans are losing it over Donald Trump’s ‘scary’ new animatronic figure!

Donald Trump, 71, has officially joined the Hall of Presidents, but his big debut on Dec. 19 may not be as grandiose as he had hoped. His animatronic figure stands front and center on the stage at the Walt Disney World attraction in the Magic Kingdom theme park, however, once fans caught a glimpse of his replica many shuttered in fear! One person joked about the shocking appearance of the Trump figure, with its signature coif and overly large head. “That Trump animatronic looks scarier than the real thing,” @SimPurist wrote. That was only the start of the comments! “My main concern about Hall of Presidents reopening with the current President is the safety of guests and cast members,” another person wrote via Twitter. See more pics of the 45th POTUS and his family, right here.

People from all over the world were having a field day over Trump’s new animatronic figure and #HallOfPresidents immediately started trending. “In a surprise twist, Disney will rename the attraction HALL OF PRESIDENTS AND THAT ONE LOUD ASSHOLE,” one fan chimed in. The page Theme Park Review also had a few jokes of their own, writing: “So apparently Hall of Presidents re-opens tomorrow but in my mind it doesn’t re-open for at least another 3 years or so.” Clearly, they’re hoping to skip right over Trump and get onto the next! The attraction has been closed since mid-Jan., and will reopen with Trump’s figure, which happens to be seated next to Abraham Lincoln.

Despite reports of the contrary, Trump’s figure does have a speaking role. “Above all, to be American is to be an optimist — to believe that we can always do better — and that the best days of our great nation are still ahead of us,” it says. The real deal has yet to take to Twitter about the honor, but there’s still time! Nonetheless, fans of the long-standing attraction can look forward to a revamped 25-minute show about the history of the United States and those who governed it by heading to the Liberty Square area of the Magic Kingdom.

That Trump animatronic looks scarier than the real thing. #HallOfPresidents #WaltDisneyWorld — Oh hi, Mark. (@SimPurist) December 18, 2017

My main concern about Hall of Presidents reopening with the current President is the safety of guests and cast members. And that's sad that I have such concerns. — Dani – ThisFestiveLife 🎄🌴 (@thisfloridalife) December 18, 2017

In a surprise twist, Disney will rename the attraction HALL OF PRESIDENTS AND THAT ONE LOUD ASSHOLE. https://t.co/c5xMqetgdH — Andy Rattinger (@Rattinger) December 18, 2017

So apparently Hall of Presidents re-opens tomorrow but in my mind it doesn’t re-open for at least another 3 years or so… — Theme Park Review (@ThemeParkReview) December 18, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Trump’s animatronic figure is that scary? Tell us, below!