Miley Cyrus’ Massive Pink Dress On ‘The Voice’ Compared To A ‘Trash Bag’ & More In Fan Tweets

Miley Cyrus wore an enormous pink dress on ‘The Voice’ on Nov. 21, and Twitter had some ridiculously harsh things to say about it. Read all the tweets that roasted her outfit here!

Miley Cyrus, 24, is beloved by all, but even she isn’t above getting slammed on Twitter every now and then. While appearing on The Voice, the judge wore a large, flowing pink dress. As a result, Twitter’s floodgates opened up with a slew of insults — and the tweets showed no mercy toward the “We Can’t Stop” singer. That’s right, social media users did not take kindly to Miley’s outfit as her dress was compared to a trash bag, a nightstand and a set of curtains to name a few of the choice digs made at her fashion choice. Get out the calamine lotion and check out some of the epic burns below.

We reported earlier how Miley gushed about her beau Liam Hemsworth, 27, posting a pic of him on Twitter with the caption: “Damn. My man looking hunky as f*ck!” Something tells us that Liam still thinks Miley is beautiful, no matter what she’s wearing… despite the fact that the tweet comparing her dress to one of the outfits from Fern Gully was pretty spot-on. Just sayin’.

Miley previously made fun of Blake Shelton, 41, for being crowned “Sexiest Man Alive,” and now, it would appear that with this dress, Blake has some hilarious material to get some sweet revenge back at her with. While you decide which epic insult was the perfect takedown, check out these sexy pics of Miley and other celebrities who have posed topless to support body positivity.

Miley's dress looks awful!!! She looks like she's wearing a trash bag — Linda Storniolo (@LindaStorniolo) November 22, 2017

Miley looks like the nightstand at my great aunts house in that dress. — iKarli (@kaypee1211) November 22, 2017

#TheVoice Miley is wearing that hideous cupcake dress from #ProjectRunway — Sneakers1957 (@sneakers1957) November 22, 2017

Miley got her dress idea from Fern Gully…lol!!! pic.twitter.com/XCp86Z0COV — Miranda A Nichols (@soranda) November 22, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think the harsh criticism of Miley’s dress was fair? Let us know what you think of her pink outfit she wore on The Voice in the comment section below.