Now that Donald Trump Jr. has released his Twitter communications with WikiLeaks from the 2016 election, hilarious memes have been pouring in. See the funniest ones, here!

Oh Donnie boy, the memes, the memes are calling! After it was reported that Donald Trump Jr., 39, had online conversations with WikiLeaks, which released thousands of Democrats’ emails hacked by Russia, via Twitter during 2016, people relentlessly mocked the former campaign surrogate, and son, of President Donald Trump, 71. Many took to Twitter to use Photoshop, GIFs, The Godfather: Part II and even Negan from The Walking Dead to make fun of Donnie Jr. Without further ado, here are some of the funniest Twitter reactions to the communications between Donald Jr. and the organization with ties to the Russian government.

Diaper Don right now pic.twitter.com/shgXxgPYCv — Gabriel Mana (@gabriel_mana) November 14, 2017

Yeah but this is different because… pic.twitter.com/KGqBfNgV9O — CGI George Reeves (@UWBio) November 14, 2017

Why you keep snitching on yourself pic.twitter.com/Hebf4BarjT — No Dad,You Shut Up (@NoDadYouShutUp) November 14, 2017

Mike Pence's reaction to news of Donald Trump Jr. corresponding with #Wikileaks: pic.twitter.com/T3ksDZW89e — Drinks and Wings (@DrinksandWings) November 14, 2017

Honestly, the “Treasons Greetings” postcard is just in time for the holiday season. According to the New York Times, several intelligence agencies believe WikiLeaks acted as a conduit for Russian interests in influencing the 2016 election. Not only is this not the first time it was revealed Donald Jr. communicated with Russian operatives or those with ties to Russia, this isn’t the first time the Twittersphere skewered Donald Jr. for not exercising the best judgment. He was slammed earlier for comparing the idea of taking in Syrian refugees to eating poisoned Skittles, a comparison that many believed framed the refugee crisis in a particularly cruel way.

Of course, this was after he made a “gas chamber” remark during a radio show. While you wonder how anyone could be so cruel, callous and — in the case of his communications with WikiLeaks — thoughtless, check out the funniest memes to come from Trump’s now-infamous “covfefe” tweet.

