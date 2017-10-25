Donald Trump Mocked For Insisting ‘I’m Very Intelligent I Went To Ivy League Schools’ — See Memes

Nobody who is actually intelligent has to TELL people that they are…unless of course you’re Donald Trump. He’snow getting trolled for bragging to reporters that he went to an Ivy League school and is so smart.

What the hell? Donald Trump, 71, broke out into one of the weirdest rambling trains of thought yet when he stopped to talk to reporters before boarding Marine One on Oct. 25. Because people who are truly brilliant always brag about it, he felt the need to remind folks that he’s not a “f***ing moron” as his very own Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, 65, allegedly called the president. In a bizarre humble brag he said, “Well, I think the press makes me more uncivil than I am. You know – people don’t understand – I went to an Ivy League college. I was a nice student. I did very well. I’m a very intelligent person. You know, the fact is, I think, I really believe, I think the press creates a different image of Donald Trump than the real person.”

WHO DOES THIS??? If you have to actually tell people you’re intelligent, you likely aren’t. And just because he went to an Ivy League college doesn’t mean he’s got any brains about him. We’ve seen time and time again what a bumbling fool he is, so it just made him look more ridiculous by having to tell people he’s smart. And as far as claiming that he’s not uncivil, his barrage of hateful tweets at Republican senators who were critical of him on Oct. 24 showed otherwise. As well as his recent debacle with the Gold Star widow of Green Beret La David Johnson, where his cruel comments left her in tears and he couldn’t even remember her late husband’s name. Then he accused the grieving woman of lying! That is NOT what civilized people do.

Of course the Twittersphere had a field day with his ridiculous comments, creating amazing memes and GIFs about his latest braggadocio ways. First, here is Trump claiming how intelligent he is and went to an Ivy League school (Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania) just in case you can’t believe he really did say these things out loud:

Trump: "People don't understand…I'm a very intelligent person….The press creates a different image of Donald Trump than the real person" pic.twitter.com/Gv2xBgKSlc — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) October 25, 2017

Then everyone got a good hard laugh about what a tool he was to brag about such a thing.

"I went to an Ivy League college…I'm a very intelligent person. -Donald Trump Very intelligent……So much laughter pic.twitter.com/Obl1QvU5m9 — Nathan Platt (@nathanplatt) October 25, 2017

Donald trump is delusional, his “ivy league” “I’m very intelligent” comments reminded me of this scene 😂 pic.twitter.com/VFJxkqlWWZ — Lizzy Garcia (@bsblizzy) October 25, 2017

Our collective face when Donald Trump says "I'm a very intelligent person" pic.twitter.com/FyCX4OSxUE — Michael Reiter (@michaelcreiter) October 25, 2017

"I'm very intelligent" – Donald Trump Teacher… Bullshit pic.twitter.com/w6gFN3Jxn8 — Loopy Lou 💿 (@hurricane_riot) October 25, 2017

Ivy League student, with the best memory of all time, cannot remember which foot had bone spurs that prevented him from serving his country! pic.twitter.com/SN1UZcW4Sn — Mom,Veteran,Consumer (@Nikluk) October 25, 2017

#Indivisible @RealDonaldTrump "I went to an Ivy league student, I did very well, I am very intelligent" … sorry Donald your prof's said .. pic.twitter.com/Jk62orUzns — KeithLeBlanc (@KeithLeBlanc63) October 25, 2017

And then he said, “I went to an Ivy League college, I’m a very intelligent person.” pic.twitter.com/3cBDw7fEPA — Kristen Hillaire 🦋 (@KHGlasgow) October 25, 2017

So Donald Trump went to an Ivy League school and is "highly intelligent" but didn't know Puerto Rico wasn't all alone in that "big ocean?" pic.twitter.com/lxUs5vKK9M — Journea😗😗 (@JourneaF) October 25, 2017

