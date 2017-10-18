Trump Tells Widow Her Soldier Husband ‘Knew What He Signed Up For’ & People Are Horrified

Donald Trump has sparked major outrage after allegedly telling a woman that her husband, who was one of four Green Berets killed in Niger, ‘knew what he signed up for’ when he joined the military.

Sgt. La David T. Johnson was one of four U.S. soldiers killed in Niger earlier this month, and his pregnant wife, Myeshia Johnson, who is caring for two young kids at home, is, understandably, still grieving over the devastating loss. Myeshia received a call from President Donald Trump while on her way to meet Sgt. Johnson’s body at the airport on Oct. 17, and according to Florida congresswoman, Frederica Wilson, he made completely insensitive comments during the conversation. Rep. Wilson was with Myeshia when the call came in, and tells CNN, “Basically [Trump] said, ‘Well, I guess [Johnson] knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt.’ That’s what he said.”

During the early hours of Oct. 18, Trump took to Twitter (of course) to deny Rep. Wilson’s statement. “Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof),” he wrote. “Sad!” However, Wilson was very adamant about what she heard. “Yeah, he said that,” the congresswoman confrimed to Miami TV station WPLG. “To me, that is something that you can say in a conversation, but you shouldn’t say that to a grieving widow. Everyone knows when you go to war, you could possibly not come back alive. But you don’t remind a grieving widow of that.” She added that she did hear the “entire conversation,” but this part definitely “stood out” to everyone who was there when the call took place.

Myeshia reportedly broke down in tears after her chat with the president, and when she arrived at the airport, she sobbed while leaning over her husband’s casket. Obviously, the Internet is completely outraged by Trump’s alleged comments, and you can see some of the reactions on Twitter here:

Much like American men & women of color here in America, the life & honor of a black soldier doesn’t matter to Donald Trump. Rest in Power #SgtLaDavidJohnson — Simar (@sahluwal) October 18, 2017

Trump really called the family of soldier KIA and said “he knew what he signed up for”. Y’all really don’t want to impeach him? — Iris West ⚡️ (@_Griot_) October 18, 2017

Trump's latest offense (to Sgt Johnson's widow) is so vile, I'm having trouble finding words for this nexus of sad & angry. — Jessica (@JessicaGoldstei) October 18, 2017

Between McCain, the Khans, and Lt. Johnson's widow, Trump has belittled the military & the flag more than NFL players kneeling ever could. — Will Pieres🎃n (@JWP1022) October 18, 2017

