Trump Cryptically Warns Military Leaders ‘This Is The Calm Before The Storm’ & People Freak

As Donald Trump stood with a group of generals and military officials, he bizarrely said it was the ‘calm before the storm.’ This cryptic comment left voters panicked, fearing that the president was on the verge of starting a war.

So, the whole scene that went down on Oct. 5 was incredibly bizarre. President Donald Trump, 71, summoned the media for a last-minute photo op, where he stood along a crowd of military personnel and their spouses, according to CNN. “You guys know what this represents,” he asked the reporters. “Maybe it’s the calm before the storm.” When asked for clarification on what he meant, the President said, “It could be, the calm, the calm before the storm.”

Yeah, that didn’t clear up anything. “We have the world’s greatest military people in this room, I will tell you that. And Uh, we’re going to have a great evening. Thank you all for coming.” When NBC News’s Kristen Welker pressed the President on what exactly the “storm” could be – if it was about ISIS, North Korea or Iran – he only had one response: “You’ll find out.”

When a sitting president, surrounded by military brass – which included Gen. Joseph Dunford, 61, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and his vice chairman, Gen. Paul Selva, 59, according to Huffington Post – “wait and see” is not a sensible policy, as it’s going to leave Americans feeling angered and bewildered. “I spelt in this morning after hearing trump talk about his storm,” one twitter user said. “What’s the good of waking up early to nuclear obliteration?” Others were upset that in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting and Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria (the latter of which left Puerto Rico devastated), that Trump was stoking fears with his talk about “storms.”

So the White House broke a lid to summon us for photo op with Trump and military. Then things got weird — Justin Sink (@justinsink) October 5, 2017

The "calm before the storm" Trump referred to is that he is ditching the Iran deal–and making the world an even more dangerous place. — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) October 6, 2017

I slept in this morning…after hearing trump talk about his storm…what's the good of waking up early to nuclear obliteration. — K.T. (@freetofly543211) October 6, 2017

WarLord : Trump cryptically suggested that a meeting with senior military leaders was "the calm before the storm." — datastocks (@Renepdata) October 6, 2017

We just had the largest mass murder in US modern history, people are dying in Puerto Rico, and Trump calls this the calm before the storm? — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) October 6, 2017

This is what @realDonaldTrump meant when he said, "Get ready for the calm before the storm." pic.twitter.com/OKCnIOiB7o — Black Aziz Ansari 👏 (@Freeyourmindkid) October 6, 2017

While Donald didn’t go into details about the “storm” to reporters, he spoke about the “pressing national security issues facing our country” while talking to the military leaders at this event, according to an official White House transcript obtained by NBC News. “Recently, we have had challenges that we really should have taken care of a long time ago, like North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan, ISIS, and the revisionist powers that threaten our interests all around the world. Tremendous progress has been made with respect to ISIS, and I guess the media is going to be finding out about that over the next short period of time.”

