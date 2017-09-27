Trump Attacks Cancer-Stricken John McCain In Mean Obamacare Repeal Twitter Rant

Donald Trump will not let it go with John McCain. The president once again attacked the senator – who’s currently battling brain cancer – seemingly mocking McCain while demanding that Obamacare be repealed!

“With one Yes vote in hospital & very positive signs from Alaska and two others (McCain is out), we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday,” President Donald Trump, 71, tweeted on Sept. 27, the morning after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell officially pulled the Republicans’ latest attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, per The New York Times. Senator John McCain, 81, joined senators Rand Paul, 54, and Susan Collins, 64, in saying he wouldn’t vote for the bill, denying the GOP the 60 votes they need to get the bill through the Senate.

“We will have votes for Healthcare but not for the reconciliation deadline of Friday,” Trump also tweeted on Sept. 27, “after which we need 60. Get rid of [the] Filibuster rule.” Trump didn’t clarify, what he meant by “one Yes vote in hospital,” but Sen. Thad Cochran, 79, is recuperating from a urological issue in his home state of Mississippi, according to PEOPLE. What is clear is that out of the three Republicans opposing the Graham-Cassidy proposal (written by Senators Lindsey Graham, 62, and Bill Cassidy, 59) Trump only mentioned John McCain.

Trump has gone hard on John McCain over the Arizona’s senator’s opposition to a quick-and-dirty Obamacare repeal. When John – who has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer – announced he would vote no, Trump blasted his political rival. “A few of the many clips of John McCain talking about repealing and replacing [Obamacare.] My oh my, has he changed – complete turn from years of talk!” Trump tweeted. However, this hypocritical attack didn’t go unnoticed.

With one Yes vote in hospital & very positive signs from Alaska and two others (McCain is out), we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

We will have the votes for Healthcare but not for the reconciliation deadline of Friday, after which we need 60. Get rid of Filibuster Rule! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

A few of the many clips of John McCain talking about Repealing & Replacing O'Care. My oh my has he changed-complete turn from years of talk! pic.twitter.com/t9cXG2Io86 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

Thanks to everyone who helped to kill the #GrahamCassidy healthcare bill – it shall not pass! pic.twitter.com/thyn2rfdf0 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 27, 2017

“‘My oh my,’” Jimmy Kimmel, 49, said during his show, per Daily Beast. “He’s so mad, he’s turned into Scarlett O’Hara!” joked Kimmel. “And by the way, McCain didn’t even flip-flop on this. He’s still in favor of repealing-and-replacing [Obamacare], just not repealing-and-replacing with a flaming pile of dog crap.” Jimmy even took shots at Trump’s infamous attack on McCain’s war record, saying that the Vietnam vet wasn’t a hero because he was “captured.”

“That in itself is disgraceful. John McCain is at home fighting brain cancer right now. What’s your brain’s excuse?” Jimmy said, before pointing out that while McCain was in Vietnam, Trump got five draft deferments over “bone spurs” in his heel. You know, the ACA could help Trump out with that.

