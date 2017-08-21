Solar Eclipse 2017: Katy Perry, Cardi B & More Celebs Get Excited For The Historic Event

Our famous favorites, like Katy Perry, and Cardi B, are freaking out on Twitter about the total solar eclipse on August 21. Check out some of their best tweets!

On August 21, 2017, history will be made! Celebrities are waiting anxiously, just like us, for the total solar eclipse to pass over North America for the first time since 1979. It doesn’t matter whether you’re rich and famous, or just a totally normal person — this is a big, big deal that we’ll all share equally. Celebs have to grab their eclipse safety glasses at 711 just like the rest of us! Katy Perry, 32, Cardi B, 24, and comedians like Chelsea Handler, 42, and Sarah Silverman, 46, are all on the eclipse train for sure!

They’ve got the jokes. Katy shared a hilarious photo floating around social media of a man wearing glasses made out of eclipse brand gum wrappers and tried to pretend like she wasn’t absolutely stoked for today’s event. Paris Hilton, 36, shared the iconic photo of herself wearing “hand glasses,” captioning the pic, “Me trying to peek at the solar eclipse without “special” glasses”. Too funny!

Chelsea, as she has tended to do lately, went political with her tweet. She tweeted that her “fantasy” is President Donald Trump, 71, resigning or getting arrested while the eclipse occurs — and that it happens while he’s in his underwear. That’s a sight we can’t unsee. Which brings us to an important note. Protect your eyes! As beautiful and wondrous this total eclipse is, it’s not worth burning your retina. Which will happen if you stare directly at the sun.

]Everything we learned as kids still stands: wear special safety glasses and don’t take them off at any point. The totality — when the moon completely obscures the sun — may only last for a few seconds! But there are a ton of old wives’ tales that you can rest easy knowing aren’t true — see what’s fact and fiction here! Celebrities excited about the eclipse (and you!) should totally watch our eclipse live stream to see the major event no matter where they live!

sleeping through the eclipse tomorrow just to be different ok https://t.co/AqZ1LaMdeX — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 21, 2017

Nikka said the solar eclipse 😩 https://t.co/89HZDCRNcy — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 21, 2017

Wouldn't it be nice for the eclipse to coincide with trump's resignation and/or arrest. Preferably in his underwear and handcuffs? #fantasy — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 21, 2017

Me trying to peek at the solar eclipse without "special" glasses🙈 pic.twitter.com/TQjBgNwmU0 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 21, 2017

Fuck I didn't get eclipse glasses. How am I suppose to remember to not look in the sky when it's suddenly dark tomorrow morning???? — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 21, 2017

[stares directly at the eclipse] pic.twitter.com/zMDtP0od7Q — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 21, 2017

Type in your zip code to see what the solar eclipse will look like in your area: https://t.co/1upnoRN8pr /via @vox — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 21, 2017

DEVO – Prepared for an eclipse of any kind since 1979. pic.twitter.com/n9XGmQZslu — DEVO (@DEVO) August 21, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to (safely) see the solar eclipse? Let us know!