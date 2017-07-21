Chester Bennington’s Wife’s Twitter Allegedly Gets Hacked After His Suicide

Oh no! Several shocking tweets appeared on Talinda Bennington’s Twitter account on July 21, following her husband Chester Bennington’s tragic death. After seeing the messages about the Linkin Park singer, fans are convinced an awful hacker is behind this!

So sad. Talinda Bennington‏ is already having to come to terms with her husband Chester Bennington‘s devastating death and now it appears that her Twitter account has been hacked. Several jaw-dropping tweets flooded her account on the early hours of July 21, making shocking claims about the Linkin Park singer’s alleged suicide. “He didn’t kill himself, he was already dead before he hung himself, I have proof,” one message read. “We all move on fast I’m glad he killed himself,” another read. All were shockingly deleted, but still — how insensitive of the hacker! It’s obvious she would NEVER say these things about her husband, who is also the father of her precious kids.

“I LOVE MIKE,” one wild message read, alleging that Chester’s heartbroken widow was cheating with his band mate Mike Shinoda, 40. That’s too much! Talinda and her late hubby were head over heels in love and lived together in Arizona with their three children. She constantly gushed over their romance via social media and she even updated Chester with adorable pics of their dogs while he was away on tour. It’s obvious Chester meant so much to the people around him, including his band mates. They were among the first to learn of his untimely passing. Linkin Park was scheduled for a photo shoot on July 20, and when one of Chester’s friends went to swoop him, it was reported that Chester’s housekeeper discovered his lifeless body hanging.

The new tweets were nothing short of shocking, since a few were even inappropriate! Talinda has yet to make an official statement about her husband’s death, but we’re sure she’s taking time to grieve. This is an agonizing situation for all involved and fans have even taken to social media with the sweetest tributes. The memories of him will definitely live on forever, as shown by Talinda’s heartfelt tweet on July 18. “Happy Father’s Day to the man of my dreams❤️ You are the best Daddy ever!! @ChesterBe,” she wrote.

