Could this be another case of locker room banter? Don Cheadle totally destroyed ‘tomato’ Donald Trump via Twitter on Mar. 4, claiming he used the N-word in an overly sexualized manner on the golf course. Read the actor’s shocking rant, here!

Boys will be boys, right? WRONG. Donald Trump is not a boy, he’s actually a 70-year old man who’s the president of the United States. While Trump insists that he has a “great relationship with the blacks,” Don Cheadle, 52, used Twitter to slam the former business mogul as a “racist tomato” who uses the N-word openly in public, specifically the National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

“Hated [Trump] ever since he asked me friend’s father at a Doral pro-am if he’d ‘f*cked a n*gger,” confessed the actor in a tell-all rant. Don’s shocking claim came worth when arguing with a fan online about Trump’s communication with Russia, an issue that has become more concerning in recent days.

Hated him since he asked my friend's father at a Doral pro-am if he'd ever "f*cked a nigger…" Did it for me … https://t.co/ypCNEPldH5 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 4, 2017

You're joking, right? You think that's the worst thing we've seen and heard out of this 🍅menace? https://t.co/dfZ3f0sgk5 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

He wasn't the president then. Just a racist, misogynistic, draft dodging, "birther" conspiracist, pussy grabbing, bankruptcy machine… https://t.co/Lgz0EoOyvu — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 5, 2017

Many already know this to be in his nature. It's not hidden. And those who can't see it, might never. The story would have changed little. https://t.co/MoVVaTIwgb — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) March 4, 2017

With Jeff Sessions and Jared Kushner in hot water for reportedly communicating with Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, during the 2016 presidential election, Don wasn’t about to back down from this Twitter feud without a fight. “[Trump] is a racist, misogynistic, draft dodging, ‘birther’ conspiracist, p*ssy grabbing, bankruptcy machine.” When the other user asked why Don didn’t come forth with these claims during the election, the Ocean’s 11 star replied, “Many already knew this to be in his nature. It’s not hidden. And those who can’t see it, may never. The story would have changed little.”

Sadly, Don makes a valid case. SO many disturbing allegations against Trump surfaced during the election against Hillary Clinton, but none of them mattered on Election Day. The Billy Bush recording from 2005, the multiple women (including Miss America beauty pageants) who accused Trump of sexual abuse, the cameo appearance in Playboy…nothing was able to change the minds of pro-Trump voters. As Don already said, for those who can’t see the bigger issues in Trump’s presidential win, they probably never will.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by these types of racist claims anymore? Tell us below!

