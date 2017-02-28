Kellyanne Conway clearly feels right at home at the White House! After a photo of the counselor to the president showed her kneeling on a couch inside the Oval Office with her heels pressed into the furniture, the internet slammed her! Twitter users argued that her positioning was ‘inappropriate.’ See the furious reactions from celebs and more!
Kellyanne Conway, 50, is under fire after she decided to take a comfy seat on a couch inside the Oval Office that made her look a bit “inappropriate,” according to Twitter users. The counselor to the president kneeled on the White House furniture and casually browsed on her phone while President Donald Trump, 70, met with leaders of historically black colleges and universities on Feb. 27. Trump met with leaders of HBCUs to ensure that the schools receive more attention. Although the meeting was intended to receive awareness from the public, it was Kellyanne’s etiquette that stole the spotlight.
Social media went wild after the controversial photo of Conway on the couch surfaced. Twitter users all over the world aired their opinions online and some users claimed that the White House senior adviser was acting “disrespectful” because her feet were on the furniture. Other users claimed that her “pose” was inappropriate and too casual for the reason the meeting was being held. Check out the angry reactions, and see some of your favorite celebs like Alyssa Milano, 44, and more speak out about the Oval Office couch debate.
However, not all reactions were completely negative. A lot of Twitter users countered the scathing reactions against Conway with photos of President Barack Obama, 55, with his feet up on the Oval Office desk.
Celebs Protesting Donald Trump — SEE PICS
Conway has yet to weigh in on the social media backlash about her couch debacle. However, the situation is still buzzing around the internet, so there’s still time for her to react. And, you all know how the White House senior advisor likes to speak her mind!
HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the controversial photo of Kellyanne Conway? Tell us below!
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP