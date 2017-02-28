REX/Shutterstock

Kellyanne Conway clearly feels right at home at the White House! After a photo of the counselor to the president showed her kneeling on a couch inside the Oval Office with her heels pressed into the furniture, the internet slammed her! Twitter users argued that her positioning was ‘inappropriate.’ See the furious reactions from celebs and more!

Kellyanne Conway, 50, is under fire after she decided to take a comfy seat on a couch inside the Oval Office that made her look a bit “inappropriate,” according to Twitter users. The counselor to the president kneeled on the White House furniture and casually browsed on her phone while President Donald Trump, 70, met with leaders of historically black colleges and universities on Feb. 27. Trump met with leaders of HBCUs to ensure that the schools receive more attention. Although the meeting was intended to receive awareness from the public, it was Kellyanne’s etiquette that stole the spotlight.

Social media went wild after the controversial photo of Conway on the couch surfaced. Twitter users all over the world aired their opinions online and some users claimed that the White House senior adviser was acting “disrespectful” because her feet were on the furniture. Other users claimed that her “pose” was inappropriate and too casual for the reason the meeting was being held. Check out the angry reactions, and see some of your favorite celebs like Alyssa Milano, 44, and more speak out about the Oval Office couch debate.

Ok so Kellyanne Conway doesn't wear shoes when in the Oval Office. 🤔 https://t.co/MRJk6Wx8Sa — Vanessa Carlton (@VanessaCarlton) February 28, 2017

Breaking news: Kellyanne Conway uses "alternative etiquette" by putting her feet on the couch of the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/erb0KwyoBr — Chris Arthur (@arthurct20) February 28, 2017

Can Someone Tell Beavis To Get Her Damn Shoes Off The Couch?! "Oval Office" Kellyanne Conway pic.twitter.com/7pH6etPdD1 — FionaAdorno❄️ (@FionaAdorno) February 28, 2017

Hold up. Kellyanne Conway really sits like that on a couch in the Oval Office? pic.twitter.com/HYEHxTA0Ub — Jordan (@WlTTSJW) February 28, 2017

They ALL lookin around like "Soooooo…. she just gon sit there with her feet up?!?! Who RAISED her?!?!?" pic.twitter.com/kzZXoLF0j3 — Tora Shae (@BlackMajiik) February 28, 2017

Kellyanne Conway looks like the chick who passed out on a friends couch in her bar clothes last night but still has to show up for work. — OhMeylaWeyla (@OhMeylaWeyla) February 10, 2017

However, not all reactions were completely negative. A lot of Twitter users countered the scathing reactions against Conway with photos of President Barack Obama, 55, with his feet up on the Oval Office desk.

Twitter erupts over @KellyannePolls feet up on the oval office couch. These folks wonder why #fakenews is their mantra. pic.twitter.com/F5NsjA6KCl — Irish Sean (@One1Libertarian) February 28, 2017

I'll take shoes on a couch over this any day. pic.twitter.com/JLE16uQFsF — Amy Lutz (@amylutz4) February 28, 2017

Conway has yet to weigh in on the social media backlash about her couch debacle. However, the situation is still buzzing around the internet, so there’s still time for her to react. And, you all know how the White House senior advisor likes to speak her mind!

