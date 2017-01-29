StopPresidentBannon: Voters Rage That Steve Bannon Is Behind Trump’s Muslim Ban

REX/Shutterstock

Voters are raging that Steve Bannon is behind Donald Trump’s Muslim ban, since his new promotion gives him more power than Joint Chiefs of Staff. The hashtag ‘StopPresidentBannon,’ even began trending on Jan. 29, since many think he’s the one that’s really calling the shots. See the heated tweets!

Donald Trump, 70, promoted Stephen Bannon, 63, who has been linked to the racist and nationalist movement known as the “alt-right,” to a role on the National Security Council on Jan. 28. With his new status, Steve is now a part of the main group which advises the president on national security and foreign affairs. After the news broke, the hashtag “#StopPresidentBannon” began trending on Twitter, since thousands were angrily protesting Donald’s chief strategist. Several people are convinced Steve is calling the shots, especially with the Muslim ban.

Feel bad for @RealDonaldTrump

Worked hard to become president and he's not really in charge. Not tremendous. Very sad #StopPresidentBannon — rob corddry (@robcorddry) January 29, 2017

Dear @POTUS @realDonaldTrump We all know who is really in charge. You're already illegitimate, now you're unnecessary. #StopPresidentBannon — Rogue Val (@satx_valerie) January 29, 2017

Since when does the Breitbart guy know more about national security than the Joint Chiefs and the CIA? Never! #StopPresidentBannon — Ed Turner (@papabear7533) January 29, 2017

We must #StopPresidentBannon – he is evil, destructive, sociopathic and violent. He has no place in the White House. — Talia (@2020fight) January 29, 2017

One person wrote, “Feel bad for @RealDonaldTrump Worked hard to become president and he’s not really in charge. Not tremendous. Very sad #StopPresidentBannon.” Another was in agreement with his notion, adding, “BTW:In political circles it’s well-known Steve Bannon gave Trump the birther idea.” One heated message even read, “Having a #Racist #AltRight jackass writing executive orders & running the oval office is not America! #StopPresidentBannon #impeachTrump.” Several felt the same way, making their voices heard via social media.

Donald’s move with Steve even shook up the traditional makeup of the council, since it downgraded the role of military chiefs and intelligence leadership. “The director of national intelligence and the joint chiefs will attend when discussions pertain to their areas,” according to BBC. They’ve traditionally been involved in all the meetings in the principals’ committee.

Dozens of rallies across the country continue to attract thousands protesting Donald’s Muslim ban. He signed an executive order restricting travel on Jan. 27, banning refugees and citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States for at least 90 days, while also suspending the admission of all refugees for 120 days. Luckily, a federal judge granted an emergency stay blocking the deportation of migrants detained at airports.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Steve Bannon is calling the shots? Let us know!

