Donald Trump Tweets Wrong Ivanka & Gets Slammed — See Her Scathing Response

Donald Trump has created yet more controversy on Twitter! The president-elect made the huge mistake of tagging the wrong Ivanka in a tweet, bringing an entirely unrelated woman with the same name into his timeline. Yikes. But her response to the president-elect was so incredible!

With all the time Donald Trump, 70, spends on Twitter, you would think he would know his own daughter’s handle! The president-elect manually retweeted one of his followers’ messages praising Ivanka Trump, 35, but failed to change the incorrect Twitter handle to his daughter’s own. After that unfortunate typo, an innocent woman named Ivanka Majic got a whole lot of unwanted attention!

Trump always manually retweets for some reason, rather than actually pressing the retweet button. It’s odd, but the upside of this practice is that he can correct typos. The tweet in question read, “”@drgoodspine: @realDonaldTrump @Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class.” The huge, huge problem is that this isn’t her; Ivanka’s is @ivankatrump. Duh.

@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine And you're a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig — Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017

Now, Ivanka Majic is getting flooded with mentions and messages from Trump supporters and Twitter followers who think she’s the other Ivanka, and it’s messing up everything! This Ivanka is a software engineer from Brighton, England. So…definitely not the right gal.

But she was quick to respond with the absolutely perfect retort. ” “And you’re a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about # climatechange.” Way to use your fame for good! She included a diagram explaining the climate change consensus among US scientists (Trump does not believe in climate change).

Ivanka told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain that this isn’t the first time this mixup has happened, so she’s pretty used to it. “It’s not a new thing. I’ve had the @Ivanka handle for a long time, it’s my name. All the way through the election I’ve been tweeted and I did during the election have a Twitter box encouraging people to vote for Hillary [Clinton]. It’s also quite amusing because I’m getting all this attention and yet my politics couldn’t be further from Donald Trump’s. So rather than being concerned about the space he puts in his tweets, I’m more concerned about his stance on climate change.”

