Donald Trump Slams NBC News & ‘SNL’ After Sketch Mocks ‘Golden Showers’ Scandal

REX/Shutterstock

He’s at it again! Donald Trump’s war with ‘Saturday Night Live’ escalated to a new level Jan. 15, as he took to Twitter to SLAM the comedy sketch series after they mocked his ‘golden showers’ scandal. The President-Elect also dissed NBC News!

Donald Trump, 70, has never been shy about his dislike of SNL, especially since he’s a regular fixture on the show. And now, he’s taken to Twitter to SLAM the long-running series yet again Jan. 15, while also dragging NBC News in the mix. Hours after the comedy sketch series mocked his “golden showers” scandal, he boldly wrote, “@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!” In case you missed it, Alec Baldwin, 58, reprised his role, portraying Donald at his press conference.

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

On the Jan. 14 episode, the comedy sketch series addressed the recent rumors about Donald hiring Russian prostitutes to perform a “golden showers” show. Alec’s Donald was trying to ignore the related questions at his press conference, but he couldn’t escape the bathroom related jokes. He even fell right into the trap when trying to change subjects, responding, “This country will be literally showered with jobs. This will be a golden opportunity for me as President to make a big splash.” That was only the start, since several skits were focused on Donald’s latest controversies!

The cast must have known Donald was going to watch, since he even got a shout-out in the opening monologue. Tina Fey, who appeared as Princess Leia told Felicity Jones not to worry about nailing her hosting gig, explaining, “No matter how it goes, the President of the United States will say that it’s ‘sad and overrated.’ It’s fine — no one cares.” Donald obviously thinks the skits are very mean-spirited, however SNL star Michael Che previously explained how they’re using comedy as a means of expression. “What’s happening in the country is forcing people to have opinions and to be vocal on both sides, whether your happy with the President or not.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Donald should stop reacting to the show? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.