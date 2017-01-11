Donald Trump: Voters Mock PEOTUS Over Shocking Reports Of Prostitutes & ‘Golden Showers’

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Twitter @JudHansell

The seriousness of the report published on Jan. 10 that claims the president-elect allegedly hired prostitutes to perform ‘golden showers’ shows for him in Russia is not lost on us. But the hilarity of the matter wasn’t lost on voters either. Check out some of the best reactions here.

On Jan. 10, BuzzFeed published a report that featured an unverified document, allegedly filed by a former British intelligence official, that included some pretty bizarre allegations about President-elect Donald Trump, 70. Donald tweeted that same day that the letter, claiming that the Russian government has been “cultivating, supporting and assisting” him over the past few months, was “fake news” and “a total political witch hunt.”

And while that part of the dossier was disturbing, the section that Twitter users really zeroed in on was a super weird story about Donald hiring Russian prostitutes to perform “golden showers” on the same bed that President Barack Obama, 55, and Michelle Obama, 52, once slept in. Yuck!

"Is anyone that surprised considering he plans on taking a piss all over the entire country?" one user tweeted. "You can't spell TRUMP without a 'Pee,'" another wrote. "That moment when classiest #POTUS says farewell & the #PEOTUS is trending due to #GoldenShowers. Well done, America. Way to pass the baton," another tweeted. Clearly, the puns just kept on coming.

Here are some more of the best reactions to the Donald “golden showers” report:

Is anyone that surprised considering he plans on taking a piss all over the entire country? #GoldenShowers — Michael Blackman (@ParaComedian09) January 11, 2017

The dichotomy couldn't be more stark: The class, eloquence & dignity of #ObamaFarewell contrasted w/ Trump drenched in piss. #GoldenShowers. — Bill Madden (@activist360) January 11, 2017

"A house divided cannot stand."

-Abe Lincoln "The only thing to fear is fear itself."

-FDR "Pee on my face"

-Donald Trump#GoldenShowers — Daniel Kennedy (@aadanielk99) January 11, 2017

You can't spell TRUMP without a "Pee." #GoldenShowers — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) January 11, 2017

That moment when classiest #POTUS says farewell & the #PEOTUS is trending due to #GoldenShowers. Well done, America. Way to pass the baton. — Aarti (@nikshi) January 11, 2017

Don't worry, @realDonaldTrump…

Just ban #GoldenShowers jokes as soon as urine office — Brendan McInnis (@BrendanMcInnis) January 11, 2017

Obama is trending bc of his eloquent, inspiring speech. #ObamaFarewell

Trump is trending bc he peed on Russian prostitutes. #GoldenShowers — Laura 🌺 (@LauraE303B) January 11, 2017

Some of the tweets did note the irony that the report of these bizarre allegations against Donald came out on the same day that President Obama gave his farewell address to the nation. “Obama is trending bc of his eloquent, inspiring speech. #ObamaFarewell

Trump is trending bc he peed on Russian prostitutes. #GoldenShowers,” one user tweeted.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the “golden showers” report? Do you think the comments people are tweeting are funny or offensive? Give us all your thoughts below!

