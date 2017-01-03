Rosie O’Donnell Calls Donald Trump ‘Unstable’ & Twitter Goes Off On Her: Angry Tweets

REX/Shutterstock

WOW! Rosie O’Donnell continued her nasty feud with Donald Trump, Jan. 1, when she took to Twitter and called him ‘mentally unstable.’ Well, fans of the Donald did not appreciate her harsh rant, and they fired back at the former ‘View’ host with some choice disses of their own. Read their explosive tweets here!

Donald Trump, 70, and Rosie O’Donnell, 54, are at it again for another nasty round in their Twitter war. However, this time, it’s Rosie who served up the first diss. The former talk show host called Donald “mentally unstable” and warned American that they had “less than 3 weeks to stop him.” She was referring to the time before Donald’s inauguration, which is set for Jan. 20. Yikes.

And, to the surprise of many, Donald has YET to respond to her harsh tweets, which is a bit of an unusual move for the President-Elect. Although Donald has yet to react, his dedicated supporters on Twitter were quick to rally behind him. Trump supporters, and Rosie haters took to Twitter to slam her with angry tweet after angry tweet, and we’ve rounded up some of the most cringeworthy reactions. Take a look at the explosive tweets below:

@Rosie He has been confirmed the new POTUS and will take office on Jan 20th, how exactly will you stop him? Eat him? Secret Service Visit? — MaximusPPC (@MaximusPPC) January 2, 2017

We need to all boycott Rosie O'Donnell and everybody else is behind her. She's a troublemaker and trash. — R M (@RM85370296) January 3, 2017

#Rosie O'Donnell shut the hell up and get your bags packed and move to Canada — Deborah B Williams (@dbrarose910) January 3, 2017

Can Rosie O'Donnell please just move to Canada already. #MAGA — Brandon Taylor (@PSUBT24) January 3, 2017

Unstable is Rosie O'donnell — , Carol Felmet (@carol_felmet) January 3, 2017

Sounds to me like Rosie O'Donnell has gone off the deep end. @realDonaldTrump isn't mentally unstable, but she is. https://t.co/Bmp8E6pewN — Benjamin Byrne (@BByrne2014) January 3, 2017

Rosie O'Donnell is a joke it's only three weeks left to overturn trump . Who does she think listens to her? She is such a joke — patricia pennell (@sweetmama43028) January 3, 2017

Go away Rosie O'Donnell — Elka S (@Elkas1) January 3, 2017

So Rosie O'Donnell assumes she's right & all who voted for Trump wrong, unstable. Let's call it "ClintonianArrogance". — Paul Louis Cole (@paullouiscole) January 3, 2017

Sea Monster "@Rosie O'Donnell" has the nerve to call Trump "mentally unstable?" GTFO Rosie, you're the lunatic here. Go back to the sea! pic.twitter.com/E3TiBlBAXm — Mike D (@MikeyDavidoff) January 3, 2017

Donald and Rosie’s no holds barred feud travels all the back to 2006 when she was a co-host on The View. Although Donald has verbally attacked Rosie in recent years, many believe it was Rosie who fired off the first diss, which sparked the feud of a lifetime. She repeatedly dissed Donald on the popular daytime show, where she called him a cheater within his marriages and poked fun at his hair and morals. But, Donald isn’t innocent either. He’s referred to Rosie as “disgusting,” a “fat pig,” a “slob,” and many more degrading names, especially in recent years.

While Rosie’s latest diss is one of her harshest, we’re waiting to see what Donald has to say about it. He’s remained suspiciously quiet, which is very unlike him. So, he’s either going to come out and shut her down, or maybe he will pull back and take the high road this time since he is about to be our nation’s 45th president…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Donald will respond to Rosie? Tell us below!

