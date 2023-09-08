Who Has Been Evicted From ‘Big Brother 25’? A Full Rundown of Who Has Been Sent Home

Big Brother 25 premiered on August 2.

There were 17 houseguests at the start of the season.

Red Utley was the latest houseguest to be evicted.

Big Brother 25 has been action-packed from the very beginning. This season’s houseguests are constantly gaming and the alliances continue to form and fall apart. Former Survivor player Cirie Fields has dominated the strategy and is the clear frontrunner to win the game so far. But Big Brother‘s motto is “expect the unexpected” — so truly anything can happen.

Six weeks into the season, four players have been evicted and another was expelled for saying a racial slur. Here’s who has been sent home from Big Brother 25 so far.

Luke Valentine

Luke Valentine was the first houseguest to be eliminated from Big Brother 25. Luke, a 30-year-old illustrator from Florida, was expelled from the show for using a racial slur on the live feeds. He used the N-word in a conversation with some of the houseguests. CBS released a statement to HollywoodLife confirming Luke’s on Aug. 9. expulsion.

“Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house,” the statement read. Luke’s removal from the game was shown on the Aug. 10 episode.

Kirsten Elwin

After Luke was expelled, Kirsten Elwin became the first Big Brother 25 houseguest to be evicted. Kirsten, a 25-year-old molecular biologist from Texas, was one of four people nominated for eviction on premiere night after losing a competition. Kirsten sat next to Felicia Cannon on the block on eviction night. She was sent home by a unanimous 13-0 vote on the Aug. 10 episode.

Reilly Smedley

Reilly Smedley was the second houseguest evicted from Big Brother 25. Reilly, a 24-year-old bartender from Nashville, won the first Head of Household competition and she got her target, Kirsten, out of the game. However, the following week Reilly was nominated for eviction by Hisam Goueli, who was a member of the opposing alliance. Reilly was evicted 12-0 over Cameron Hardin on the Aug. 17 episode.

Hisam Goueli

Hisam Goueli was the third houseguest evicted from Big Brother 25. Hisam, a 45-year-old geriatric physician from Seattle, was backdoored during week three by his ally Felicia Cannon. Hisam rubbed a lot of people the wrong way when he was HOH, so his allies turned against him. He was evicted 11-0 over Cameron Hardin on the Aug. 24 episode.

Red Utley

Red Utley was the fourth houseguest evicted from Big Brother 25. Red, a 37-year-old salesman and TikTok star from Tennessee, went home during week five at the hands of Jared Fields. Jared nominated Red and his closest ally Cameron, but Cameron won the Power of Veto and saved himself. Jared put Jag Bains on the block as the next target, but the ultimately vote flipped against Red. Red was evicted 8-2 against Jag on the Sept. 7 episode.