Red Utley: 5 Things To Know About The TikTok Star Competing On ‘Big Brother’

Red Utley is a contestant on Big Brother 25.

Red has a big following on TikTok.

Red works in sales.

Red Utley wants to be underestimated in the Big Brother season 25 house. The 37-year-old salesman is banking on the other houseguests being fooled by his Southern charm while he uses his life experience to navigate the game. Red has a larger-than-life personality that came through the screen on the very first episode.

After avoiding being nominated on night one, Red is in a pretty good spot in the house so far. But can he keep that up for the full 100 days? Here’s everything you need to know about Red.

Red works in sales.

Red is a salesman, which should help him in the Big Brother house. After all, the game requires people convincing others to do what’s best for their game. Only time will tell if Red can use his occupation to his advantage.

Red lives in Tennessee.

Red lives in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Gatlinburg rests on the border of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Red explores his love for the outdoors in his hometown.

Red is big on TikTok.

You may not believe it, but Red is actually a TikTok sensation. He goes by the name “Hillbilly Red” and has nearly 600,000 followers. Red’s TikTok account has amassed over 5.5 million likes. His video usually involve him chugging canned drinks. Red stopped posting on TikTok before he moved into the Big Brother house.

Red calls himself a ‘Chillbilly’

On the BB25 premiere episode, Red referred to himself as a “Chillbilly,” a cross between a hippy and a hillbilly. “A chillbilly is someone that’s a lot more accepting of the people around him,” Red said, before explaining that his time in the military allowed him to experience different people from diverse cultures.

Red isn’t the only BB25 houseguest named after a color.

Two colors of the rainbow are existing in the BB25 house! Blue Kim is a 25-year-old brand strategist from New York City. Red and Blue were the first two houseguests introduced to the viewers on the premiere episode. Ironically, there’s also someone named America on the show this season.