‘Big Brother’s Luke Valentine Breaks His Silence After Being Expelled For Racial Slur: ‘I’m Alive’

Luke Valentine, 30, took to TikTok to break his silence on his expulsion from Big Brother 25 on Sunday, August 13. The illustrator shared a video of himself shirtless while on a walk, telling his followers, “Just letting you know, I’m alive, I’ve arrived, and you gotta keep the flames stoked until next time.” Luke continued, “We can’t burn out, no, no, no, the fires of love will continue to burn, baby. So thank you for all the memes, thank you for all the support, all the kind words.”

Luke’s new video comes just four days after he was officially expelled for using a racial slur on the Big Brother set. At the time, CBS released a statement to HollywoodLife confirming the 30-year-old’s expulsion. “Luke violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur. He has been removed from the house. His departure will be addressed in Thursday night’s show,” the statement read.

During the now-viral moment that cost him his time on the reality show, Luke was chatting with fellow houseguests Jared Fields, Cory Wurtenberger, and Hisam Goueli, when he used the slur. Soon after a video of the incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter), many viewers took to the comments to react. “Go ahead and replace him,” one fan tweeted, while another added, “that’s what he deserves.” A separate fan of the show couldn’t help but point out that this is a not first time occurrence on Big Brother. “Sigh. Almost every season. There’s always at least one. The way he said it so easily you know it’s part of his regular vocab too,” they wrote.

Not only did fans of the show chime in on the matter, but a few alums from the series did too. “Big Brother needs to expel Luke, it’s just how it is. At this point, keeping him in the house would be a slap in the face to every person who has stood up for or tried to change the racist allegations that the show has experienced in the past. We’ve come too far for some random dude to come in and ruin it week 1. #BB25,” Big Brother 21 alum Kat Dunn tweeted on Aug. 9.

In a separate tweet, Andy Herren, who won Big Brother 15, shared his thoughts on the matter that same day. “Production should remove Luke. Set an example. Show current and future players that language like that will not be tolerated. #BB25,” Andy tweeted. Big Brother airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 PM ET on CBS.