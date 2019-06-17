‘Big Brother’ Season 21 Cast Announced: Meet The New Houseguests — Photos
It wouldn’t be summer without ‘Big Brother.’ Season 21 will premiere June 25. The new houseguests were revealed on June 17 and they are quite a bunch.
Reality TV’s hit summer show Big Brother debuts with a two-night premiere on June 25 and June 26 at 8 p.m. on CBS and CBS All Access. CBS announced the 16 all-new houseguests who will be competing for the $500,000 grand prize on June 17. The season 21 cast includes a wine safari guide, Broadway performer, a petroleum engineer, and more. Big Brother will air three episodes per week this summer. Julie Chen Moonves is back as the host.
Following the two-night premiere, Big Brother will air on June 30. Starting July 10, the show moves to Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. The Sunday broadcast will remain at 8:00 p.m. The first live eviction airs July 3. The houseguests will live together in the Big Brother house, which is outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.
Holly Allen (31)
Hometown: Lander, Wyo.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Wine Safari Guide
David Alexander (29)
Hometown: Atlanta
Current City: Atlanta
Occupation: Photographer
Nicole Anthony (24)
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current City: Long Island, N.Y.
Occupation: Preschool Aide
Tommy Bracco (28)
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Staten Island, N.Y.
Occupation: Broadway Dancer
Kathryn Dunn (29)
Hometown: Irving, Texas
Current City: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Digital Marketing Executive
Kemi Faknule (25) (pronounce Kem-ee Fah-coo-nel-ee)
Hometown: Elkridge, Md.
Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Marketing Strategist
Cliff Hogg III (53)
Hometown: Houston
Current City: Houston
Occupation: Petroleum Engineer
Ovi Kabir (22) (pronounced Oh-vee Kah-beer)
Hometown: Oakridge, Tenn.
Current City: Knoxville, Tenn.
Occupation: College Student
Nick Maccarone (27) (pronounced Mac-ah-rohn)
Hometown: Sewell, N.J.
Current City: Sewell, N.J.
Occupation: Therapist
Jack Matthews (28)
Hometown: Chicago
Current City: Tampa, Fla.
Occupation: Fitness Trainer
Jackson Michie (23) (pronounced Mickey)
Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Server
Jessica Milagros (30ish) (pronounced Me-law-gross)
Hometown: Chicago
Current City: Oak Park, Ill.
Occupation: Model
Christie Murphy (28)
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Keyport, N.J.
Occupation: Boutique Owner
Sam Smith (31)
Hometown: West Nanticoke, Pa.
Current City: Mountain Top, Pa.
Occupation: Truck Driver
Analyse Talvera (22) (pronounced Ah-nah-lease Tah-la-vera)
Hometown: Northridge, Calif.
Current City: Simi Valley, Calif.
Occupation: College Soccer Star
Isabella Wang (22)
Hometown: Mount Olive, N.J.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Public Health Analyst
Each week someone will be voted out of the house. More details about the house and some of this season’s new twists will be announced soon.