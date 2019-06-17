It wouldn’t be summer without ‘Big Brother.’ Season 21 will premiere June 25. The new houseguests were revealed on June 17 and they are quite a bunch.

Reality TV’s hit summer show Big Brother debuts with a two-night premiere on June 25 and June 26 at 8 p.m. on CBS and CBS All Access. CBS announced the 16 all-new houseguests who will be competing for the $500,000 grand prize on June 17. The season 21 cast includes a wine safari guide, Broadway performer, a petroleum engineer, and more. Big Brother will air three episodes per week this summer. Julie Chen Moonves is back as the host.

Following the two-night premiere, Big Brother will air on June 30. Starting July 10, the show moves to Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. The Sunday broadcast will remain at 8:00 p.m. The first live eviction airs July 3. The houseguests will live together in the Big Brother house, which is outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.

Holly Allen (31)

Hometown: Lander, Wyo.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Wine Safari Guide

David Alexander (29)

Hometown: Atlanta

Current City: Atlanta

Occupation: Photographer

Nicole Anthony (24)

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current City: Long Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Preschool Aide

Tommy Bracco (28)

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current City: Staten Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Broadway Dancer

Kathryn Dunn (29)

Hometown: Irving, Texas

Current City: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Digital Marketing Executive

Kemi Faknule (25) (pronounce Kem-ee Fah-coo-nel-ee)

Hometown: Elkridge, Md.

Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Marketing Strategist

Cliff Hogg III (53)

Hometown: Houston

Current City: Houston

Occupation: Petroleum Engineer

Ovi Kabir (22) (pronounced Oh-vee Kah-beer)

Hometown: Oakridge, Tenn.

Current City: Knoxville, Tenn.

Occupation: College Student

Nick Maccarone (27) (pronounced Mac-ah-rohn)

Hometown: Sewell, N.J.

Current City: Sewell, N.J.

Occupation: Therapist

Jack Matthews (28)

Hometown: Chicago

Current City: Tampa, Fla.

Occupation: Fitness Trainer

Jackson Michie (23) (pronounced Mickey)

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Server

Jessica Milagros (30ish) (pronounced Me-law-gross)

Hometown: Chicago

Current City: Oak Park, Ill.

Occupation: Model

Christie Murphy (28)

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current City: Keyport, N.J.

Occupation: Boutique Owner

Sam Smith (31)

Hometown: West Nanticoke, Pa.

Current City: Mountain Top, Pa.

Occupation: Truck Driver

Analyse Talvera (22) (pronounced Ah-nah-lease Tah-la-vera)

Hometown: Northridge, Calif.

Current City: Simi Valley, Calif.

Occupation: College Soccer Star

Isabella Wang (22)

Hometown: Mount Olive, N.J.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Public Health Analyst

Each week someone will be voted out of the house. More details about the house and some of this season’s new twists will be announced soon.