‘Big Brother’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

Big Brother US has been a cultural phenomenon ever since it premiered on CBS in 2000. The hit reality series returns for season 27 on July 10, 2025, for an experience filled with backstabbing, blindsiding and heartaches — oh my! As fans all know, during the finale, another Big Brother winner will be crowned, and they will take home the grand prize of $750,000.

The franchise also expanded to three seasons of Celebrity Big Brother that were won by stars including Marissa Jaret Winokur, Tamar Braxton, and Miesha Tate. Some Big Brother winners have stayed in the spotlight since their wins, while others have gone off the grid. Here’s an update on all the Big Brother champions over the years.

Eddie McGee (Season 1)

Eddie McGree won the inaugural season of Big Brother US in September 2000. The format for the first season saw viewers deciding the outcome of the game, which CBS changed for season two and onward. Viewers fell in love with Eddie who has one leg. After winning the show, Eddie acted in movie and TV shows. Recently, he’s made brief appearances in episodes of Hunters, See, 9-1-1, and The Equalizer, according to his IMDb.

Will Kirby (Season 2)

Dr. Will Kirby used his charm and charisma to win season 2 of Big Brother. He went on to compete on season 7, Big Brother: All Stars, where he came in fourth place. Will has continued to make random guest appearances on Big Brother. He’s also popped up in other shows like The Young and the Restless and The Book of Boba Fett. Will is the Chief Medical Officer at Laser Away and a beauty reporter for Life & Style Weekly. He married Erin Brodie in 2017 and they have two children together.

Lisa Donahue (Season 3)

Lisa Donahue was Big Brother‘s first female winner. The season 3 champion beat Danielle Reyes in the final jury vote. Lisa briefly pursued an acting career after she won the show. She now has her own photography company in Los Angeles. In 2021, Lisa revealed she underwent a hysterectomy after being diagnosed with stage 2 cervical and ovarian cancer.

Jun Song (Season 4)

Jun Song implemented the “floater” strategy to win Big Brother 4. She became the franchise’s first Asian winner. June currently works as a content strategist. She lives in Belgium with her son Noah. She split from her husband Davy Goethals in 2017 after seven years of marriage.

Drew Daniel (Season 5)

Drew Daniel was the winner of Big Brother 5, which features the iconic Twist Twist and Project DNA. Drew did some acting in movies after he won Big Brother. In 2012, Drew was arrested for domestic violence after he allegedly attacked another man, according to TMZ. Drew has stayed out of the spotlight since that incident.

Maggie Ausburn (Season 6)

Maggie Ausburn narrowly defeated Ivette Corredero to win Big Brother 6. The season was infamous for the divide between Maggie’s alliance, The Friendship, and Janelle Pierzina‘s alliance, The Sovereign Six. Maggie retreated from the public eye after she won the show.

Mike “Boogie” Malin (Season 7)

Mike “Boogie Malin won the first All-Star edition in Big Brother US. He first appeared on season 2 and returned for season 7 which he dominated alongside his Chilltown alliance member Dr. Will Kirby. Boogie played the game for a third time in Big Brother 14, where he placed 10th. He had a son, Brady, after his second appearance on the show. In 2019, Boogie was arrested for threatening Will, according to US Weekly. He was later found guilty of felony stalking in 2021. Boogie was reportedly sentenced to three days in LA County Jail and two years of probation. He filed for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy in 2022, per US Weekly.

“Evel Dick” Donato (Season 8)

“Evel Dick” Donato won Big Brother 8 over his estranged daughter Daniele Donato. They mended their relationship in the house but had another following out afterwards. They both returned for Big Brother 13 but Dick had to leave the game early after testing positive for HIV. Dick currently lives in Florida and hosts his own podcast, where he discusses Big Brother.

Adam Jasinski (Season 9)

Adam Jasinksi won Big Brother 9, the only winter season of regular Big Brother. After the show, Adam was arrested for drug possession and tax evasion. He spent four years in jail from 2011 to 2015. Adam is now sober and wrote a book called My Kids On Drugs, Now What, which gives resources to parents who have children struggling with addiction. Adam currently works as a contractor, according to his Instagram.

Dan Gheesling (Season 10)

Dan Gheesling is regarded by fans as the best Big Brother player of all time. The former football coach won Big Brother 10 in the show’s first unanimous jury vote. He returned for Big Brother 14, where he came in second place. Dan runs friendly game content on Twitch and YouTube. He has three children with his wife Chelsea.

Jordan Lloyd (Season 11)

Jordan Lloyd won Big Brother 11, which is where she met her now-husband Jeff Schroeder. The pair returned for Big Brother 13, where Jeff came in 7th and Jordan came in 4th. They also appeared on The Amazing Race 16 and Marriage Boot Camp. Jordan and Jeff have two sons, Lawson and Layton. Ahead of Big Brother 25, the couple started the Togethermess Podcast.

Hayden Moss (Season 12)

Hayden Moss used his all-male Brigade alliance to win Big Brother 12 over Lane Elenburg. After the show, Hayden made history as the first Big Brother player to compete on Survivor. He was on Survivor: Blood vs Water with his then-girlfriend Kat Edorsson and he came in 7th place. Hayden has a new girlfriend who is a music artist.

Rachel Reilly (Season 13)

Rachel Reilly won Big Brother 13 which was her second try on the show. She first appeared on Big Brother 12 where she met her now-husband Brendon Villegas. After BB13, Rachel competed on The Amazing Race three times: twice with Brendon, and once with her sister Elissa Slater. Rachel has also competed on Fear Factor, Snake in the Grass, and The Traitors. Rachel and Brendon have two children, daughter Adora and son Adler.

Ian Terry (Season 14)

Ian Terry won Big Brother 14 over Dan Gheesling. He returned for Big Brother 22, the show’s second All-Star edition, and came in 11th place. Ian currently lives in Houston and works as a consultant. He graduated from Tulane University with a chemical engineering degree.

Andy Herren (Season 15)

Andy Herren became the first openly gay person to win Big Brother. The season 15 champion currently lives in Chicago and is active on social media. He still keeps up with the show.

Derrick Levasseur (Season 16)

Derrick Levasseur dominated Big Brother 16 and was crowned the winner of that season over Cody Calfiore. After the show, the former police sergeant served as an investigator on Investigation Discovery’s Breaking Homicide. He also published his own book, The Undercover Edge. Derrick and Cody have their own podcast called The Winner’s Circle. Derrick shares two daughters with his wife Jana, whom he married before the show.

Steve Moses (Season 17)

Steve Moses won Big Brother 17 after evicting professional poker player Vanessa Rousso in the final 3. After the show, Steve got his MFA in sound design at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. He moved to Orlando, Florida and opened Oasis Senior Advisors.

Nicole Franzel (Season 18)

Nicole Franzel was crowned the winner of Big Brother 18, two years after she first appeared on the show on Big Brother 16. She won BB18 in a narrow 5-4 jury vote over Paul Abrahamian. Nicole returned for Big Brother 22 where she was evicted in third place. Nicole met her now-husband Victor Arroyo on BB18. They competed together on The Amazing Race 31 and came in fourth place. Nicole and Victor live in the Midwest with their son Arrow, who was born in July 2021.

Morgan Willett (Over The Top)

Morgan Willett won the Big Brother spinoff Big Brother: Over The Top, which aired in the fall of 2016. Morgan has since appeared on other shows like Ex On The Beach and The Challenge. She dated The Challenge star Johnny Bananas for two years until 2021. Morgan is an influencer and has her own podcast called Your Internet Bestfriend.

Josh Martinez (Season 19)

Josh Martinez beat Paul Abrahamian in the Big Brother 19 finale by a 5-4 jury vote. Josh has since become a staple on The Challenge, having appeared on five seasons of the MTV show. He’ll also appear on CBS’s The Challenge USA season 2 with other Big Brother vets. Josh lives in Miami, Florida.

Kaycee Clark (Season 20)

Kaycee Clark won Big Brother 20 over her ally Tyler Crispen by one jury vote. Like Josh, Kaycee has appeared on several seasons of The Challenge. She won The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies in 2021. Kaycee is dating The Challenge star Nany Gonzalez.

Jackson Michie (Season 21)

Jackson Michie won Big Brother 21 over his showmance Holly Allen. Jackson and Holly dated after the show for a few months. Jackson got married to his girlfriend Caitlin on July 7, 2023. He shared some of the wedding photos on Instagram after the nuptials took place. Jackson and his wife live in Nashville.

Cody Calafiore (Season 22)

After coming in second place on Big Brother 16, Cody returned for Big Brother 22 and wiped the floor with the other All-Stars. He beat Enzo Palumbo in a unanimous jury vote. After the show, Cody went on to compete in The Traitors on Peacock. He hosts a podcast with Derrick called The Winner’s Circle. In October 2022, Cody proposed to his girlfriend Cristie LaRatta.

Xavier Prather (Season 23)

Xavier Prather made history as the first Black person to win Big Brother. He was named the champion of Big Brother 23 after all six Black contestants formed the dominant Cookout Alliance. After the show, the attorney and model competed on The Challenge: USA. Xavier got engaged to his girlfriend Kenzie Hansen in May 2023.

Taylor Hale (Season 24)

Taylor Hale won Big Brother 24 and became the first Black woman to win the show. The personality stylist also became the first winner to also earn America’s Favorite Houseguest from the fans. Taylor dated fellow houseguest Joseph Abdin for several months after the show. Since winning Big Brother, Taylor has been busy breaking into the entertainment industry.

Jag Bains (Season 25)

Jag Bains was the victor of Big Brother 25, and he went on to become a social media star as a result. Most of his Instagram videos and posts are comical jokes and witty clips about at-home moments, work-life balance and more. Additionally, Jag also focused on being a relator following his big win on the show.

Chelsie Baham (Season 26)

Chelsie Baham was the winner of Big Brother 26! According to her website, Chelsie is a motivational keynote speaker and identity coach, helping people learn their potential and who they can be.