Miesha Tate: 5 Things To Know About The UFC Fighter Competing On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

The former UFC women’s champion is ready to get in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ ring with her Hollywood opponents! Find out all about Miesha here!

Miesha Tate is ready to show what she’s made of in the upcoming season of Celebrity Big Brother. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, who also took the top prize in the Strikeforce league, is joining the cast that includes Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Lamar Odom, John Mellencamp‘s daughter and reality star Teddi Mellencamp, ‘NSync member Chris Kirpatrick, Queer Eye star Carson Kressley, figure skater Mirai Nagasu and model and former wife of Travis Barker, Shanna Moakler. Find out all about Miesha, below.

1. Miesha Is A Proud Parent Of Two Kids

Born on August 18, 1986 in Tacoma, Washington, Meisha grew up wrestling in high school and college before mixed martial arts caught her eye. During her illustrious MMA career, she began a relationship with fellow MMA fighter Johnny Nuñez. On June 4, 2018, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Amaia Nuñez. Their son, Daxton Nuñez, arrived on June 14, 2020.

2. Miesha Believes Women Have Broken The Glass Ceiling In The MMA World

When asked if she felt like she was treated differently in the world of fighting because she’s female, Miesha said there were two sides to the answer. “I think we’ve broken a lot of barriers and kind of shattered our “glass ceiling” that was there for women.,” she told Ask Men. “There are so many great fighters and we’ve proved a lot of people wrong. I’ve been fighting for nine years and in the beginning there was a lot of backlash and non-supporters of women fighters. We could never find many women fighters and when we did sometimes we were put on the card for the wrong reasons. It was frustrating.”

3. Miesha Is Not The First MMA Fighter To Join Big Brother

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell appeared on very first celebrity edition of the show in 2018. The “Iceman” competed against Shannon Elizabeth, Brandi Glanville, Keshia Knight Pulliam and Omarosa Manigault, among others. Chuck placed 11th in his season and was a member of the jury.

4. Miesha Received Backlash For An OnlyFans Statement

In an interview with Combat Culture, Miesha reportedly said she’s not “desperate” enough to start an OnlyFans account. This angered fans, including fellow UFC fighter Julia Avila, who wrote on Instagram, “This is aggravating. Yes women have an OnlyFans and what of it? It’s not our place to judge or to tear down another woman for it. Fix your crown queen before casting stones on another because, honey, NONE of us are without fault.”

Miesha later apologized, saying her “word choice” was wrong and that she supports those who have OnlyFans accounts. “I did not want to hurt anyone’s feelings or make them feel bad for having an OnlyFans. You want to have one? Go for it. I support it 100 per cent.”

5. Miesha Is One Tough Momma’s Girl

Despite her tough exterior, Miesha isn’t afraid to gush about the love she feels for her mother. Last Mother’s Day, the athlete shared a photo album of pictures with her mom to Instagram, captioning it, “One of the greatest gifts of becoming a mother myself is now I truly understand the love you’ve always had for me. I understand that I didn’t understand the best friend you’ve always been, that you’ve suffered in silence many times wanting to protect me or do more but you had to let me fall on my face to figure it out. You raised a strong daughter and I will forever be grateful for the belief you instilled in me.”